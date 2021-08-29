SWC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Kerala Club Championship 2021, August 29, 1:30 PM IST

SWC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Swantons Cricket Club and Masters-RCC: Swantons Cricket Club and Masters-RCC are all set to square off against each other in the fourth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The much-fancied game will be played on August 29, Sunday at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

This will be the first time that Swantons Cricket Club will go one-on-one against Masters-RCC in the Kerala Club Championship. Masters’s first game in the competition against Kids Cricket Club was abandoned without even a ball being bowled. On the other hand, Swantons Cricket Club will be playing their first match of the Kerala Championship 2021.

The players from both sides are expected to deliver their best performance as the selectors and the domestic management will be keeping a close watch on the competition. Vishnu Mihan, Nibin Benny, Ribin Varghese will be the top players from the Swantons squad, while Sanju Sanjeev, Unnimon Sabu, Vinu Kumar, and Vathsal Govind Sharma are expected to lead the attack for Masters-RCC.

Ahead of the match between Swantons Cricket Club and Masters-RCC; here is everything you need to know:

SWC vs MRC Telecast

The Swantons Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

SWC vs MRC Live Streaming

The match between SWC vs MRC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SWC vs MRC Match Details

The fourth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Swantons Cricket Club and Masters-RCC at the SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on August 29, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST.

SWC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ajinas-M

Vice-captain: Vishnu Mohan

Suggested Playing XI for SWC vs MRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Mohan

Batsmen: Arun Poulose, Ajinas-M, Sanju Sanjeev

All-rounders: Nibin Benny, Fardeen K-Rafeeque, Unnimon Sabu, Vishnu P-Kumar

Bowlers: Asif Salam, Vishnu P-Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan

SWC vs MRC Probable XIs

Swantons Cricket Club: Asif Salam, Vishnu P-Kumar, Ribin Varghese, I-Shahinsha, Fardeen K-Rafeeque, Nibin Benny, Ameersha-SN, Sagar KS-Mohan, Shiv Ganesh, Vishnu Mohan, Ajinas-M

Masters-RCC: Ajith Vasudevan, Athul Raveendran, N P Basil, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Hari Krishnan-D, Vinu Kumar, Unnimon Sabu, Akshay Manohar, Arun Poulose, Sanjay Raj, Sanju Sanjeev

