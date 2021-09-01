SWC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, September 01, 01:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: SWC vs MRC dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Swantons Cricket Club and Masters-RCC September 01, 01:30 PM IST

SWC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Swantons Cricket Club and Masters-RCC:

Swantons Cricket Club are all set to cross swords with Masters-RCC in the fourth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The Swantons Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC match will be played on September 01, Wednesday at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Swantons Cricket Club will be playing their first match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 on Wednesday. The team is expected to put up a good show as they have a balanced squad at their disposal. Swantons have a perfect blend of experience and youth in their team.

Masters-RCC, on the other hand, got off to a terrific start in the T20 extravaganza. The team defeated Kids Cricket Club by five wickets in the curtain-raiser of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. Both the batting and bowling unit of the franchise looked in fine form during their first match in the competition. With one victory under their belt, Maters-RCC are second in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Swantons Cricket Club and Masters-RCC; here is everything you need to know:

SWC vs MRC Telecast

The Swantons Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC match will not be broadcasted in India.

SWC vs MRC Live Streaming

The match between Swantons Cricket Club and Masters-RCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SWC vs MRC Match Details

The fourth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Swantons Cricket Club and Masters-RCC at the SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on September 01, Wednesday at 01:30 PM IST.

SWC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Arun Poulose

Vice-Captain- Ajinas-M

Suggested Playing XI for SWC vs MRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Mohan

Batsmen: Arun Poulose, Sanju Sanjeev, Ajinas-M

All-rounders: Nibin Benny, Unnimon Sabu, Fardeen K-Rafeeque, Vishnu P-Kumar

Bowlers: Vishnu P-Kumar, Asif Salam, Ajith Vasudevan

SWC vs MRC Probable XIs:

Swantons Cricket Club: Ribin Varghese, I-Shahinsha, Sagar KS-Mohan, Asif Salam, Fardeen K-Rafeeque, Vishnu P-Kumar, Shiv Ganesh, Vishnu Mohan, Ajinas-M, Nibin Benny, Ameersha-SN

Masters-RCC: N P Basil, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Hari Krishnan-D, Vinu Kumar, Unnimon Sabu, Arun Poulose, Sanjay Raj, Akshay Manohar, Sanju Sanjeev, Ajith Vasudevan, Athul Raveendran

