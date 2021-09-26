SWD vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Match between South Western Districts vs Lions, September 26, 01:30 PM IST

SWD vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between South Western Districts and Lions: In the Pool A match of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Provincial T20 Cup 2021, South Western Districts will be up against Lions on Sunday, September 26, at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley. The match between SWD and LIO is slated to kick off at 01:30 pm (IST) and fans can get the live update from this encounter on the Fan code app.

South Western Districts currently leads the Pool A table with two wins from as many games. On the other hand, South Western Districts’ opponents, Lions are yet to open their account on the points table.

Coming into this game, while SWD will hope to consolidate their position at the top by winning this match, Lions will hope to get their campaign running by taking all four points from this game.

Ahead of the match between South Western Districts and Lions; here is everything you need to know:

SWD vs LIO Telecast

The South Western Districts vs Lions match will not be broadcasted in India.

SWD vs LIO Live Streaming

The match between South Western Districts vs Lions can be live-streamed on Fancode app and website.

SWD vs LIO Match Details

The CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between SWD vs LIO will be played at the Diamond Oval, in Kimberly on Sunday, September 26, at 01:30 pm IST.

SWD vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: A Malan

Vice-Captain: S Magala

Suggested Playing XI for SWD vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R Rickelton

Batters: D Hendricks, Andre Malan, H Kotze

All-rounders: S Magala, S Whitehead, K Rapulana, O Nyaku

Bowlers: T Ntuli, L Sipamla, H America

SWD vs LIO Probable XIs:

South Western Districts Predicted Playing XI: Jean Du Plessis, Jhedli Van Briesies, Renaldo Meyer, Sintu Majiza, Marcello Piedt, Andre Malan, Onke Nyaku, Hanno Kotze, Sean Whitehead, Herschell America, Pheko Moletsane

Lions Predicted Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Tshepo Ntuli, Dominic Hendricks, Malusi Siboto, Carmi Le Roux, Mitchell Van Buuren, Kagiso Rapulana, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Ayavuya Myoli

