SWD vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match, September 25, 01:30 PM IST

SWD vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between South Western Districts and Western Province: In the first match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021, South Western Districts will square off against Western Province. The two teams will play against each other at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on September 25, Saturday at 01:30 PM IST. The Saturday contest is likely to be a cracking affair as both teams are in fine form.

South Western Districts enjoyed a sensational outing in their first match of the T20 extravaganza. The team defeated Northern Cape by 24 runs to open their account in the league. It was an all-round performance by Western District as they comfortably defended 192 runs in 20 overs. The team is currently atop the standings and will be hoping to continue its domination.

Talking about Western Province, they also had a great start to their campaign in the T20 Cup. Province got better of Lions by two runs in a nail-biting affair. It was on the very last ball that the team managed to secure a victory. Province will hope to capitalize on the momentum gained on Saturday to reach the top of the table.

Ahead of the match between South Western Districts and Western Province; here is everything you need to know:

SWD vs WEP Telecast

The South Western Districts vs Western Province match will not be broadcasted in India.

SWD vs WEP Live Streaming

South Western Districts vs Western Province match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s official YouTube channel.

SWD vs WEP Match Details

The third match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 will be played between South Western Districts and Western Province at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on September 25, Saturday at 01:30 PM IST.

SWD vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wayne Parnell

Vice-Captain: Beuran Hendricks

Suggested Playing XI for SWD vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kyle Verreynne, Jean du Plessis

Batters: Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Andre Malan

All-rounders: Kyle Simmons, Wayne Parnell, Onke Nyaku

Bowlers: Herschell America, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger

SWD vs WEP Probable XIs:

South Western Travis Ackerman, Hershell America, Districts: Jean du Plessis, Yaseen Valli, Blayde Capell, Onke Nyaku, Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza, Renaldo Meyer, Heath Richards, Andre Malan

Western Province: Kyle Simmonds, Kyle Verreynne, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aviwe Mgijima, Jordan Woolf, Wayne Parnell, Zubayr Hamza, Beuran Hendricks, Jonathan Bird

