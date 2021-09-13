SWE vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECC T10 2021, September 13, 2:30 PM IST

SWE vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Sweden vs Norway: The 2021 edition of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) is all set to kickstart from Monday, September 13. As many as 15 teams will be participating in the T10 Championship, which will be divided into three groups of five. In the inaugural Group A fixture of ECC T10 2021, Sweden will square off against Norway and the match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Sweden had a mixed run on their previous tour of Finland. They lost the first T20I by four wickets after which they went down by the same margin in the second match too. However, they made a sensational come back by winning the last two matches and ended the series with a 2-2 scoreline.

On the other hand, Norway, had a reasonable run in the Germany T20I which was held in the previous month. They finished second in the standings with two wins and many losses from four games. However, they lost to hosts Germany in the summit clash by six wickets. It remains to be seen if they can put up a better show in the ECC T10 tournament.

Ahead of the match between Sweden vs Norway; here is everything you need to know:

SWE vs NOR Telecast

ECC T10 T20 will not be telecast in India.

SWE vs NOR Live Streaming

The SWE vs NOR match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SWE vs NOR Match Details

The curtain-raiser of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Monday, September 13, at 2:30 PM IST.

SWE vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahel Khan

Vice-captain: Samiullah Rahmani

Suggested Playing XI for SWE vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Khizer Ahmed

Batsmen: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Zabi Zahid, Raza Iqbal

All-rounders: Abhijit Venkatesh, Azam Khalil, Samiullah Rahmani

Bowlers: Khalid Zahid, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Ahmadullah Shinwari

SWE vs NOR Probable XIs

Sweden: Abhijit Venkatesh(c), Ismaeel Zia (WK), Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami, Sami Rahmani, Hassan Mehmood

Norway: Raza Iqbal (C), Khizer Ahmed (WK), Walid Ghauri, Wahidullah Sahak, Vinay Ravi, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Hayatullah Niazi, Waqas Ahmed, Pritvhi Bhart, Malik Usman Arif, Ahmadullah Shinwari

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here