SWE vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction For ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 10, 7:30 PM IST

SWE vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022 match between Sweden and Austria: Austria and Sweden will hope to record their first win in the ECI German T20I Tri-Series on Friday when they will play against each other at the National Performance Centre. Both the teams started off on a dismal note in the T20 competition as they lost their opening game to Germany.

Sweden endured a defeat in their opening game against Germany by four wickets. The batters failed to live upto the expectations as they scored only 93 runs in 20 overs. The host chased the total within 17.4 overs. Playing on Friday, the cricket club will hope for good batting performance from Azam Khalil and Umar Nawaz.

Austria also suffered a loss against host Germany by 54 runs. In the curtain-raiser, Austria failed to chase 136 runs in 20 overs. The team ended up with only 81 runs despite a good start by Iqbal Hossain. Austria also need to come up with better plans with the bat on Friday.

Ahead of the match between the Sweden and Austria, here is everything you need to know:

SWE vs AUT Telecast

Sweden vs Austria game will not be telecast in India

SWE vs AUT Live Streaming

The SWE vs AUT fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SWE vs AUT Match Details

Sweden and Austria will play against each other at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld at 07:30 PM IST on June 10, Friday.

SWE vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal

Vice-Captain: Wynand Boshoff

Suggested Playing XI for SWE vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Wynand Boshoff, Abrar Bilal

Batters: Azam Khalil, Razmal Shigiwal, Shahil Momin

All-rounders: Iqbal Hossain, Umar Nawaz

Bowlers: Jaweed Zadran, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand, Mark Simpson Parker

SWE vs AUT Probable XIs

Sweden: Khalid Zahid, Abhijit Venkatesh, Wynand Boshoff, Ismaeel Zia, Azam Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Umar Nawaz, Faseeh Choudhary, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand, Naser Baluch

Austria: Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Razmal Shigiwal, Mehar Cheema, Abrar Bilal, Quinton Norris, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson Parker, Iqbal Hossain

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here