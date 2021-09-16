SWE vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 16, 04:30 PM IST

SWE vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Sweden and Belgium: In the 18th match of the ongoing ECC T10 2021, Sweden will lock horns with Belgium. The encounter will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 16, Thursday at 04:30 PM IST. Belgium and Sweden are experiencing completely contrasting rides in the ECC T10.

Belgium are a team to beat in the competition. They are atop the standings and have lost just one out of six league matches. The team is one of the favorites to lift the cup in the T10 league. Sweden, on the other hand, finds itself at the second-last place with just two wins and four losses.

In their last match of ECC T10, Belgium and Sweden were up against each other. Belgium defeated Sweden by four wickets in the match as they easily chased 128 runs posted by opposition on the scoreboard. Coming into the match on Thursday, Sweden will be hoping to avenge their previous loss while Belgium will fancy continuing their sensational performance.

Ahead of the match between Sweden and Belgium; here is everything you need to know:

SWE vs BEL Telecast

Sweden vs Belgium match will not be televised in India.

SWE vs BEL Live Streaming

Sweden vs Belgium match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SWE vs BEL Match Details

The match between Sweden and Belgium will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 16, Thursday at 04:30 PM IST.

SWE vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad

Vice-Captain- Azam Khalil

Suggested Playing XI for SWE vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ali Raza

Batsmen: Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Zabi Zahid, Sheraz Sheikh

All-rounders: Saber Zakhil, Azam Khalil, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad

Bowlers: Khalid Zahid, Hassan Mehmood, Shagharai Sefat

SWE vs BEL Probable XIs:

Sweden: Khalid Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Imal Zuwak, Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh (C), Oktai Gholami, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Sami Rahmani, Qudratullah Mir Afzal

Belgium: Ali Raza (WK), Saber Zakhil, Sheikh Sheraz (C), Saqlain Raja, Adnan Razzaq, Muneeb Muhammad, Aziz Mohammad, Faisal Mehmood, Omid Rahimi, Shagharai Sefat, Waqas Raja

