SWE vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, July 12, 6:30 PM IST

SWE vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Sweden and Finland: Sweden will commence their campaign in the T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 with an encounter against Finland on Tuesday at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground.

Sweden will be low on confidence as they are coming into the league after losing four of their five league matches. The team needs to put in extra efforts to end their losing streak and do well in the Qualifiers. Umar Nawaz, Zaker Taqawi, and Hamid Mahmood are expected to be the standout players for the team in the league.

Finland have played some good brand of cricket in the recent past. Finland have won three of their last five league matches. The form of Nathan Collins and Atif Rasheed will be crucial for the team’s success in the T20 World Cup Qualifier matches.

Ahead of the match between Sweden and Finland, here is everything you need to know:

SWE vs FIN Telecast

Sweden vs Finland game will not be telecast in India.

SWE vs FIN Live Streaming

The SWE vs FIN fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SWE vs FIN Match Details

Sweden and Finland will play against each other at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa at 6:30 PM IST on July 12, Tuesday.

SWE vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Umar Nawaz

Vice-Captain: Zaker Taqawi

Suggested Playing XI for SWE vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Wynand Boshoff

Batters: Nathan Collins, Umar Nawaz, Atif Rasheed, Hamid Mahmood

All-rounders: Zaker Taqawi, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher

Bowlers: Naveed Shahid, Hariharan Dandapani, Tasaduq Hussain

SWE vs FIN2 Probable XIs

Sweden: Tasadaq Hussain, Wynand Boshoff (wk), Umar Nawaz, Hamid Mahmoob, Waqas Haider, Khalid Zahid, Azam Khalil, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand, Abhijit Venkatesh, Zaker Taqawi

Finland: Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Aravind Mohan (wk), Sapan Mehta, Nathan Collins, Atif Rasheed, Amjad Sher, Muhammad Imran II, Naveed Shahid, Hariharan Dandapani, Vanraaj Padhaal, Peter Gallagher

