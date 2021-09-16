SWE vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 16, 12:30 PM IST

SWE vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Sweden and Luxembourg: In the 16th match of the ongoing ECC T10 2021, Sweden will square off against Luxembourg. The encounter will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 16, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST. Sweden are likely to dominate the match as Luxembourg are struggling in the T10 league.

Sweden are sitting at the fourth position in the points table. They have secured two victories out of six league matches. The team is coming into the Thursday game after getting outplayed by Belgium in their most recent match by four wickets.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, have been disastrous in the competition so far. They are still searching for their first win in the competition. Luxembourg are languishing at the bottom of the points table with nothing in their bag. The team’s last loss in the ECC T10 came against Norway by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Sweden and Luxembourg; here is everything you need to know:

SWE vs LUX Telecast

Sweden vs Luxembourg match will not be televised in India.

SWE vs LUX Live Streaming

Sweden vs Luxembourg match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SWE vs LUX Match Details

The match between Sweden and Luxembourg will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 16, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST.

SWE vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Roshan Paul Vishwanath

Vice-Captain- Azam Khalil

Suggested Playing XI for SWE vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Akhilesh Kumar

Batsmen: Zabi Zahid, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Roshan Paul Vishwanath

All-rounders: Azam Khalil, Mohd Dilshad, Thomas Martin

Bowlers: Khalid Zahid, Harpal Singh, Ansh Trivedi

SWE vs LUX Probable XIs:

Sweden: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Khalid Zahid, Azam Khalil, Zabi Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Sami Rahmani, Imal Zuwak

Luxembourg: Aanand Pandey, Oscar Whiteman, Sambhav Puri, Akilesh Kumar (wk), Roshan Vishwanath, Thomas Martin, Amit Dhingra, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh, Mohit Dixit (c), Mohd Dilshad

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here