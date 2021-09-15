SWE vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match 13, September 15, 04:30 PM IST

SWE vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Sweden vs Spain: Sweden will lock horns with Spain in the 13th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday, September 15.

Both sides have had a similar run in this ECC T10 edition so far, with two wins, lost a game each and were part of a washed-out match as well. However, the hosts who are currently placed second in the points table courtesy of a higher net-run-rate (+1.395) compared to their opponents Sweden’s (+0.560) who are behind at third.

Spain’s most recent game was against Sweden, thrilling five overs-a-side contest, which they won. They will be coming into this game riding high on confidence and will be looking to get the better of Sweden once again.

On the other hand, Sweden head into this contest after they failed to register a win against the hosts. The visitors will be hoping to make a comeback and exact revenge against the hosts in the reverse-fixture.

Ahead of the match between Sweden vs Spain; here is everything you need to know:

SWE vs SPA Telecast

ECC T10 T20 will not be telecasted in India.

SWE vs SPA Live Streaming

The SWE vs SPA match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SWE vs SPA Match Details

The 12th match of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday, September 15, at 04:30 PM IST.

SWE vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hamza Saleem

Vice-Captain: Abhijit Venkatesh

Suggested Playing XI for SWE vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Aftab Ahmed

Batsmen: Kuldeep Lal, Jack Perman, Taranjit Singh Bharaj, Yasir Ali

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem, Abhijit Venkatesh, Hamid Mazhar Shah

Bowlers: Atif Mehmood, Khalid Zahid, Paul Hennessy

SWE vs SPA Probable XIs:

Sweden: Khalid Zahid, Aftab Ahmed, Wynand Boshoff, Taranjit Singh Bharaj, Oliver Hald, Imal Zuwak, Abhijit Venkatesh (C), Hassan Mehmood, Hamid Mazhar Shah, Qudratullah Mir Afzail, Delawar Khan

Spain: Chris Mills, Yasir Ali, Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Adeel Raja, Ravi Panchal, Thomas Vine, Paul Hennessy, Awais Ahmed (WK), Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood

