SWI vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction: Switzerland vs France Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B on July 25 at 6:30 pm IST

SWI vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B match 7 between Switzerland vs France: Switzerland will take on France in the seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B on Monday, July 25. The fixture will be played at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa.

Switzerland will play their first match of the campaign against France. The Swiss team last played a T20I in a two-match series against Luxembourg. The series finished at 1-1 as both teams won each of the fixtures. The side is pretty inexperienced on the global scale and the qualifiers will give them some much-needed exposure. All-rounder Arjun Vinod has been named as the captain of the side.

Meanwhile, France defeated the Czech Republic side by 53 runs in their opening fixture. France won the toss and elected to bat first on Sunday. Opener Gustav Mckeon played a terrific knock of 76 runs in 54 balls to drive the French team to a total of 153 runs. A combined bowling effort from the French side demolished the CZR batting line and restricted them to a mere 102/9.

The two sides will be hoping to put their best foot forward and secure an important win when they clash on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Switzerland and France; here is everything you need to know:

SWI vs FRA Telecast

The match between Switzerland and France will not be telecast in India.

SWI vs FRA Live Streaming

The match between Switzerland and France is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SWI vs FRA Match Details

The SWI vs FRA match will be played at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Monday, July 25, at 6:30 pm IST.

SWI vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hevit Alodin

Vice-Captain: Naim Daoudzai

Suggested Playing XI for SWI vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: N Henderson

Batsmen: Faheem Nazir, Hevit Alodin, Jubaid Ahamed, Asad Mahmood

All-rounders: Ashwin Vinod, Naim Daoudzai, Rithurshan Gunarasa

Bowlers: Aneesh Kumar, Ruan Kruger, Zain Ahmad

Switzerland vs France Possible Staring XI:

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Faheem Nazir, Ali Nayyer, Asad Mahmood, N Henderson (wk), Arjun Vinod (c), Ashwin Vinod, Aidan Andrews, Muhammad Idrees, Hassan Ahmad, Aneesh Kumar, Ruan Kruger

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Hevit Alodin, Jubaid Ahamed, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Hussnain Afzal, Rithurshan Gunarasa, Noman Amjad, Naim Daoudzai, Mouhamood Dawood, Rohullah Mangal, Zain Ahmad

