Switching From One of The Best Batting Wickets in Abu Dhabi to Sharjah Was Tough: Sanju Samson

It took just three days for Rajasthan Royals’ batting to crash from the high of a superlative display against Chennai Super Kings to the humiliation they endured against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday night. Against CSK, they made a mockery of a 190-run target but against MI, they failed to even touch three figures.

So what changed? Well, the obvious: venue. RR sailed to 190 runs in just 17.3 overs in Abu Dhabi where batting has been easy this season. However, they struggled to 90/9 at Sharjah where bowlers have been calling the shots.

RR captain Sanju Samson said switching between the two contrasting surfaces proved to be a tough ask. “Can’t blame the batsmen a lot, but it was tough to bat in the first innings. Abu Dhabi had one of the best batting wickets, switching to Sharjah was tough," Samson said during a post-match interview with the broadcasters.

However, it seemed that MI batted on a different surface as they overhauled the target in just 8.2 overs with opener Ishan Kishan hitting an unbeaten 25-ball 50.

Samson said the pitch was difficult to bat during the first innings. “It was a bit challenging wicket to bat on, it was tougher in the first innings. Coming from Abu Dhabi, playing in Sharjah was a massive difference," he said.

“The wicket was a bit better than the first innings but they batted really well," he added.

Though RR are still theoretically in with a chance to make the playoffs but their poor net run-rate means only a remarkable turn of events in the coming few days can open the passage for them to ensure a top-four finish now.

“Mindset is a bit cloudy right now, we need to take some time off and then think about the next game," Samson said.

RR will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders who also need a win to strengthen their playoffs chances.

