SWU vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021, June 18, 12:30 PM IST Friday

SWU vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Swieqi United and Gozo: Swieqi United will be taking on Gozo in the 17th and 18th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 18, Friday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST, respectively.

Swieqi United will be desperate to win the match against Gozo as they have lost all the four previous matches. They kickstarted the tournament with a loss against the Super Kings by 77 and 28 runs, respectively. This was followed by the team losing their next two matches against Mater Dei by nine wickets and 35 runs, respectively.

Gozo, on the other hand, made their debut in the European Cricket Series (ECS) with two back-to-back matches against the Super Kings. However, the franchise had a forgettable start to their campaign in the ECS T10 Malta 2021 as they registered defeat against the Super Kings by 194 runs and 92 runs, respectively. Thus, just like Swieqi United, Gozo will also be hoping to open their account in the T10 Championship.

Ahead of the match between Swieqi United and Gozo; here is everything you need to know:

SWU vs GOZ Telecast

The Swieqi United vs Gozo match will not be broadcast in India.

SWU vs GOZ Live Streaming

The match between SWU vs GOZ is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SWU vs GOZ Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Swieqi United and Gozo at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 18, Friday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

SWU vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ijaz Hussain

Vice-Captain - Aqeel Raza

Suggested Playing XI for SWU vs GOZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Imran Ameer, Milton Devasia

Batsmen: Ijaz Hussain, Jerin Jacob, Ajeesh Antony

All-rounders: Tanu Babu, Senthil Raj, Aqeel Raza

Bowlers: Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Sandeep Sasikumar

SWU vs GOZ Probable XIs

Swieqi United: Anil Qadir (C & WK), Imran Ameer, Rana Amjad, Tanveer Ahmed, Arslan Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain, Bilal Khan, Ajay Mazi, Muhammad Sufian, Aqeel Raza

Gozo: Jerin Jacob (C), Milton Devasia, Ajeesh Antony (WK), Senthil Raj, Aji Wilson, Tanu Babu, Shibil Palakkalappil, Sandeep Sasikumar, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Renju Ravi, Basil Scaria

