SWU vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS T10 Malta 2023, February 22, 6:40 PM IST

SWU vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta match between the Swieqi United and Marsa CC: Swieqi United will be squaring off against Marsa CC at the Marsa Sports Club in ECS T10 Malta. Both teams will be eying to deliver their best performance as the tournament is heading toward its business days.

Swieqi United is at the top of the points tally with 16 wins to their name from as many games. They have already confirmed a place for themselves in the second round of the competition. The United got better off Victoria Lions in their last two league matches by nine wickets and 65 runs, respectively.

Coming to Marsa CC, they have won only four of their 15 league matches so far. The team has mostly struggled in the competition, and they are almost ruled out of the trophy race. Marsa must have gained some momentum in their last match by defeating Gozo by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Swieqi United and Marsa CC, here is everything you need to know:

SWU vs MAR Telecast

Swieqi United vs Marsa CC game will not be telecasted in India.

SWU vs MAR Live Streaming

ECS T10 Malta will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

SWU vs MAR Match Details

SWU vs MAR match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa at 06:40 PM IST on February 22, Wednesday.

SWU vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Waqar Afridi

Vice-captain: Qasim Muhammad

Suggested Playing XI for SWU vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Haroon Mughal

Batters: Imran Ameer, Qasim Muhammad, Nowell Khosla, Muhammad Suleman-I

Allrounders: Vibhor Yadav, Fanyan Mughal, Waqar Afridi

Bowlers: Arslan Ahmed, Suhrid Roy, Bilal Qadir

SWU vs MAR Probable XIs

Swieqi United: Qasim Muhammad, Asid Mehmood, Vibhor Yadav, Imran Ameer, Waqar Afridi, Hari Krishnan, Anil Qadir, Bilal Qadir, Arslan Ahmed, Umar Ullah, Amrit Singh-I

Marsa CC: Arslan Arshad, Nowell Khosla, Muhammad Suleman-I, Farhan Masih, David Athwal, Suhrid Roy, Venkatesh Pakalapati, Waqas-Khan, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal

