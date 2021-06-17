SWU vs MTD Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match, June 17, 4:30 PM IST

SWU vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Swieqi United and Mater Dei: Swieqi United will square off against the Mater Dei in the 15th and 16th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 17, Thursday at 04:30 pm IST and 07:00 pm IST respectively.

Swieqi United and Mater Dei got off to similar starts in the ECS T10 Malta 2021. Swieqi United lost their two matches against the Super Kings by 77 and 27 runs respectively. Mater Dei, on the other hand, faced defeat in the hands of Overseas in their first two encounters by 60 runs and ten wickets respectively.

On Thursday, it will be a clash of the bottoms of the points table as Swieqi United are languishing at the last position while Mater Dei are placed at the second last spot.

Ahead of the match between Swieqi United and Mater Dei; here is everything you need to know:

SWU vs MTD Telecast

The Swieqi United vs Mater Dei match will not be broadcast in India.

SWU vs MTD Live Streaming

The match between SWU vs MTD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SWU vs MTD Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Swieqi United and Mater Dei at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 17, Thursday at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 07:00 pm IST.

SWU vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aqeel Raza

Vice-Captain - Ijaz Hussain

Suggested Playing XI for SWU vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Imran Ameer, Sam Aquilina

Batsmen: Ijaz Hussain, Cornelius Younus, Atta Rabi

All-rounders: Aqeel Raza, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Faisal Naeem

SWU vs MTD Probable XIs

Swieqi United: Arslan Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Imran Ameer, Iftikhar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain, Bilal Khan, Ajay Mazi, Anil Qadir(c)(wk), Atta Rabi, Muhammad Sufian, Aqeel Raza

Mater Dei: Sam Aquilina (c) (wk), Muthu Kumaran, Shamoon Liaqat, Faisal Naeem, Michael Nazir, Shrijay Patel, Terminder Sappal, Azeem Sathi, Mohit Panchal, Lazar Sharoon, Cornelius Younus

