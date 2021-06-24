SWU vs OVR Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 match, June 24, 04:30 pm IST

SWU vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Swieqi United and Overseas:Swieqi United will be taking on Overseas in the 37th and 38th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 24, Thursday at 04:30 pm IST and 07:00 pm IST, respectively.

Swieqi United have succumbed to a torrid outing in the ECS T10 Malta 2021. United have managed to secure victory in just one match out of six played and are almost out of the playoffrace. In their last encounter, Swieqi United were defeated by Gozo by 25 runs.

Overseas, on the other hand, are experiencing contrasting fortunes. They are placed at the second position of Group B points table. Overseas have secured victory is an many as four matches while losing just two group games. In their last encounter, Overseas beat Gozo by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Swieqi United and Overseas; here is everything you need to know:

SWU vs OVR Telecast

The Swieqi United vs Overseas match will not be broadcasted in India.

SWU vs OVR Live Streaming

The match between SWU vs OVR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SWU vs OVR Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Swieqi United and Overseas at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 24, Thursday at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 07:00 pm IST.

SWU vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Callum Burke

Vice-Captain:Andy Naudi

Suggested Playing XI for SWU vs OVR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir

Batsmen: Charl Kleinepunte, Andy Naudi, Atta Rabi

All-rounders: Jurg Hirschi, Callum Burke, Aqeel Raza

Bowlers: Iftikhar Hussain, Bilal Khan, David Marks

SWU vs OVR Probable XIs:

Swieqi United: Imran Ameer, Ajay Mazi, Hamza Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Atta Rabi, Anil Qadir (c & wk), Umar Khan, Iftikhar Hussain, Aqeel Raza, Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmed

Overseas: Heinrich Gericke, Michael Hart, Jurg Hirschi (c), Charl Kleinepunte, Clyde Palmer (wk), Gerald Sant, Christo Viljoen, Andy Naudi, Deon Vosloo, David Marks, Callum Burke.

