SWU vs OVR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021, June 26, 12:30 pm IST Saturday

SWU vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Swieqi United and Overseas: Swieqi United will square off against Overseas in the first semi-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. The semi-final will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 26, Saturday at 12:30 pm IST.

Swieqi United succumbed to a torrid outing in the league stage of ECS T10 Malta as they finished at the second last position with just three victories from nine league games. However, the United caused a major upset on Friday as they defeated defending champions Marsa in the first quarter-final by seven runs.

Overseas, on the other hand, finished second on the Group B points table. They confirmed a berth for themselves in the semi-final after defeating the American University of Malta by eight wickets.

Entering the contest, Overseas will have an edge as during the league stage, they defeated Swieqi United in both the matches.

Ahead of the match between Swieqi United and Overseas; here is everything you need to know:

SWU vs OVR Telecast

The Swieqi United vs Overseas match will not be broadcast in India.

SWU vs OVR Live Streaming

The match between SWU vs OVR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SWU vs OVR Match Details

The first semi-final of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Swieqi United and Overseas at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 26, Saturday at 12:30 pm IST.

SWU vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Andrew Naudi

Vice-Captain - Imran Ameer

Suggested Playing XI for SWU vs OVR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Gericke

Batsmen: Deon Vosloo, Andrew Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Atta Rabi

All-rounders: Callum Burke, Imran Ameer

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Umar Khan, Jurg Hirschi

SWU vs OVR Probable XIs

Swieqi United: Anil Qadir (C & WK), Imran Ameer, Arslan Ahmed, Ijaz Hussain, Bilal Khan, Atta Rabi, Ajay Mazi, Umar Khan, Aqeel Raza, Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmed

Overseas: Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Michael Hart, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Jurg Hirschi (C), Deon Vosloo, David Marks, Clyde Palmer (WK), Ethan Xuereb

