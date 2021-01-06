CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sydney Baby Store Owner Counters Allegations of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya's Bio-bubble Breach

Sydney Baby Store Owner Counters Allegations of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya's Bio-bubble Breach

The duo is courting controversy for their visit to a baby store in Sydney during the team’s ongoing tour of Australia.

Sydney Baby Store Owner Counters Allegations of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya's Bio-bubble Breach

Days after few players of Team India have been placed in isolation due to an alleged bio-bubble breach after they stepped out for a meal at an outdoor venue in Melbourne on New Year’s Day, another controversy is brewing. It has been reported that there are allegations of a similar bio-bubble breach against skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. The duo is courting controversy for their visit to a baby store in Sydney during the team’s ongoing tour of Australia.

How Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya's Bio-secure Bubble Breach Went Unnoticed

Kohli and Pandya visited on December 7, 2020. While Kohli has already left his team to be with his wife in welcoming their first child, the skipper and all-rounder are being accused of breaching the coronavirus-induced safety protocols before they departed Australia.

Hardik Pandya Kills Time Playing Cards with Wife Natasa Stankovic & Family

According to the India Today report, the owner of the baby store has not only denied the allegations but has also denied any bio-bubble breach from the Indian star players during their brief special visit. Nathan Pongras, who owns Baby Village, in Bondi Junction, Sydney, has reportedly rubbished media reports and said both Kohli and Pandya maintained an adequate distance from the staff and were even prevented from touching or shaking hands with the players.

A Sydney Morning Herald report also quoted that Kohli and Pandya should have been wearing masks when they visited the store and their shopping visit was in breach of Cricket Australia’s biosecurity restrictions on players, an official confirmed.

However, Pongrass said masks were not commonly used in the first week of December and there were fewer cases in New South Wales then. ‘Older people were wearing and even some pregnant ladies weren't wearing masks in Sydney,’ Pongrass added.

Calling the Indian cricket players' visit to the store a positive experience, as the duo happily posed for a couple of photos with the staff and they shared it on social media just to show that they were proud of the fact that Kohli and Pandya decided to visit Baby Village. ‘It's really a shame what has happened in the media because of it,’ Pongrass further added.

According to a Reuters report, masks were made compulsory at indoor venues like gaming rooms, hair salons, and other commercial establishments in New South Wales on January 3, 2021 after it witnessed a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 cases in mid-December in Sydney’s Northern Beaches area.

Meanwhile, the entire Indian touring contingent including players and support staff have tested negative for Covid-19 before they departed from Melbourne to Sydney for the third Test which commences on January 7.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches