Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

SCG Could Host Boxing Day Test Between IND & AUS Due to Surge in Covid-19 Cases in Melbourne

Sydney made a pitch Saturday to host the money-spinning Boxing Day Test against India as its traditional home Melbourne battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

AFP |August 8, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
SCG Could Host Boxing Day Test Between IND & AUS Due to Surge in Covid-19 Cases in Melbourne

Sydney made a pitch Saturday to host the money-spinning Boxing Day Test against India as its traditional home Melbourne battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith Has 'Unfinished Business' with England and India

The fate of the marquee fixture is uncertain with no live sport currently in Melbourne as it struggles with hundreds of new daily infections, in contrast to Sydney which continues to see only a handful of cases.

Reports have suggested Adelaide is the frontrunner to host the 26-30 December clash if Melbourne is not able to, but Sydney Cricket Ground Trust chairman Tony Shepherd said they too were keen.

Sydney Cricket Ground is currently pencilled in to host the second Australia-India Test. AP

"We'd be very happy to host it because it's a major event and it's good for Sydney, and people like coming to Sydney, and we have the capacity to host it if that's what Cricket Australia want to do," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

If that occurred, it would mean a double-header in the city with the usual Sydney Test ordinarily played after Melbourne.

Shepherd said the large Indian diaspora in Sydney would relish the extra opportunity to see their national team live.

"They would love both events, a double-header would be fabulous," he said.

According to the Herald, Cricket Australia will hold a meeting in the coming week to discuss the issue.

Other possibilities suggested include Adelaide and Perth, which have largely escaped the coronavirus and have hotels adjacent to their grounds, acting as hubs and hosting multiple Tests.

Currently four Tests against India are pencilled in for Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney from early December, with Perth hosting Afghanistan.

The lucrative India series is seen as critical for the financial health of Cricket Australia, which has been hard hit by the pandemic with its hosting of the Twenty20 World Cup this year postponed until 2022.

ALSO READ | Former India Player Throws Weight Behind Mayank Agarwal to Come Good in Future

On Friday, New South Wales state Deputy Premier John Barilaro said he had written to sports stakeholders and officials in Victoria, whose capital is Melbourne, offering Sydney as host for major sports events as a backup.

That could include the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam in January.

bccicoronaviruscricket australiaIndia vs Australia 2020MCGscg

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more