Sydney Sixers Re-sign West Indies All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite for Upcoming Season

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been bagged by BBL franchise Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season. Brathwaite played a crucial role in their title win last year, picking up 16 wickets from as many matches.

“Obviously winning and the team’s success last year made it attractive to want to come back," Brathwaite said. “As you get older you definitely want to be somewhere you can hopefully be challenging for trophies but at the Sixers there is a deeper camaraderie and sense of family atmosphere."

“As a team we went through a tumultuous season last year on the road without getting back to Sydney until the final and we built a very strong bond," he said. “The BBL is one of the biggest T20 tournaments in the world and hopefully that bond can help us to success again, this time in front of our fans at the SCG all season.

“That BBL final at the SCG last season was so special. We played away from home all year and performed well enough to earn a home final. It was the only game all year with our own fans, played at our home, not someone else’s home ground or a neutral venue."

Sixers have won the title twice in last two years, and would like to become the first team to complete the hat-trick of the titles.

Sydney Sixers current squad: Moises Henriques (C), Sean Abbott, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran (ENG), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Stephen O’Keefe, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here