Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Big Bash League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Melbourne Renegades Women are in a tough spot in the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. By losing seven of their nine league matches, they have put their playoff chances in jeopardy. Renegades now need to win all their upcoming matches in the competition to stay relevant and climb up the points table from the last place.

The team will hope to return to winning ways on Thursday when they will clash against Sydney Sixers Women at the Junction Oval. Renegades lost their last league match to Hobart Hurricanes Women by eight wickets. They failed to put up a good batting performance as, batting first, the team collected only 80 runs. The victory was easy for the Hurricanes as they won in 10.4 overs.

Speaking of Sydney Sixers Women, they are one of the top contenders for winning the tournament. The team has scored a victory in six of their eight league matches. Sixers will be hoping to make a comeback after losing their recent game to Perth Scorchers Women by nine wickets.

When will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) vs the Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) start?

The game will be conducted on November 10, Thursday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) vs Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) vs Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) begin?

The match will begin at 09:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) vs Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) match?

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) vs Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) match?

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SS-W vs MR-W Women’s Big Bash League 2022 Match, the Sydney Sixers Women probable playing XI against the Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Alyssa Healy(wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry©, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Kate Peterson, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns

SS-W vs MR-W Women’s Big Bash League 2022 Match, Melbourne Renegades Women probable playing XI against the Sydney Sixers Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Molineux©, Hayley Matthews, Erica Kershaw(wk), Courtney Webb, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail, Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Sarah Coyte

