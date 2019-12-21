Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers BBL Match Called Off Due to Poor Air Quality

The Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers was abandoned due to poor air quality after bush fires near Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday (December 21).

December 21, 2019
Conditions were deemed safe to begin the match at 6.10pm local time but play was stopped two hours later after air quality deteriorated rapidly. Sydney were 40 for 1 in 4.2 overs chasing 162 when play ended.

Sydney would have won under the Duckworth Lewis Stern method unless they lost three wickets from the next four balls. However, with the game being called off, the teams split points.

"I understand that the Thunder have four balls to go. We can't take that into consideration," umpire Paul Wilson said on Fox. "It's about air quality. We would not have started like this."

The Air Quality Index in Canberra has been "hazardous" through the day. Several spectators and others at the venue were sporting face masks as breathing became increasingly difficult.

