Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder will be eager to return to winning ways on Tuesday when they will square off against Brisbane Heat. The Thunder have succumbed to poor performance in the league. With two points from three losses and one victory, the team is at the bottom of the standings.

Sydney Thunder kickstarted the tournament with a victory against Melbourne Stars by one wicket. However, they lost track and ended up losing their next three games. In their most recent match, they were defeated by Adelaide Strikers by six wickets. Sydney failed to defend 150 runs as Strikers won in 18.4 overs.

Brisbane Heat have also not performed well in the tournament so far. They are fifth in the points tally with two losses from three league games. After losing their first two matches against Melbourne Renegades by 22 runs and four wickets, the team made a comeback in its last match. They defeated Adelaide Strikers by six runs by successfully defending 166 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat be played?

The match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat will be conducted on December 27, Tuesday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat be played?

The match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat will be hosted at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat begin?

The match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat will begin at 01:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat?

The match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat?

The match between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Suggested Playing XI for Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Gilkes

Batsmen: Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Ross Whiteley, Alex Hales

All-rounders: James Bazley, Jason Sangha

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat Predicted Playing XI:

Sydney Thunder: Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes(wk), Rilee Rossouw, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brendan Doggett, Jason Sangha

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro, Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Sam Billings, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jimmy Peirson(wk), Ross Whiteley

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here