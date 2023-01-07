Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will face-off in the 34th game of the Big Bash League on January 8. This Sydney derby promises to be a riveting encounter as both the teams are coming into this match after registering convincing wins in their last match.

A resurgent Sydney Thunder will be the favourites to trounce Sixers as they are on a four-match winning streak. The Chris Green-led outfit has scripted a sensational comeback in the tournament after they were bowled out for just 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers, registering the lowest ever score in T20 history.

Also Read: PAK v NZ: Sarfaraz Ahmed Leads Pakistan to Thrilling Draw With New Zealand

The likes of Oliver Davies and Alex Hales suddenly appear to be in the form of their lives. Thunder’s bowling unit is also looking very potent. Moises Henriques and Co will have to be at the top of their game if they want to defeat Sydney Thunder. Sixers’ James Vince played a scintillating knock against Melbourne Stars on Friday and he will be the key player on Sunday as well.

Ahead of the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers be played?

The BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will be played on January 8.

Where will the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers be played?

The BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

What time will the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers begin?

The BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will begin at 1:45 pm IST on January 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers?

The BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

ALSO READ | ‘They found Axar, We Aren’t Talking About Jadeja’: Ex-opener Highlights Latest ‘Debatable’ Issue in Team India

How do I watch the live streaming of the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers?

The BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: James Vince

Vice-Captain: Sean Abbott

Suggested Playing XI for Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Gilkes

Batters: James Vince, Jordan Silk, Oliver Davies, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshius, Nathan McAndrew, Ben Dwarshius, Chris Green

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Predicted Playing XI:

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green, Usman Qadir, Nathan McAndrew

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here