Syed Mushtaq Ali: Delhi, Punjab and Baroda Win Convincingly

The first day of the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali saw three games being played during the day. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu come face to face in the late evening blockbuster clash.
Here’s a look at how the day played out.
Delhi beat Maharashtra by 77 runs
With Shikhar Dhawan looking to find his form ahead of the West Indies series, Delhi were hoping for a good start. Dhawan however failed to get going and so did the likes of Nitish Rana and Anuj Rawat. Captain Dhruv Shorey top scored with an unbeaten 48, with Shamshuzama Kazi (2/20) finishing as the pick of the Maharashtra bowlers. Delhi finished with 167/5 in their 20 overs.
Rana made up for all he could not do with bat when he got the ball in his hands and ran through the opposition batting with four wickets, one being Ruturaj Gaikwad. Apart from him no batsman even made it across to double figures as Delhi bowled them out for 90 and romped home to a convincing win.
Punjab beat Jharkhand by 109 runs
In the second game of the day, Abhishek Sharma (72 off 44 balls) and Mandeep Singh (81* off 52 balls) smashed half centuries and drove Punjab to a solid 199/4 in their 20 overs. Nikhil Chaudary added a few lusty blows along side Mandeep to drive the runrate in the final overs.
In response, Jharkhand surrendered rather meekly as they went from 2/54 to 90 all out. Mayank Markande picked 3/13 and Harpreet Brar took 2/20 as they cleaned up their opposition with relative ease. Two run-outs at crucial moments also did not help arrest Jharkhand’s collapse.
Baroda beat Rajasthan by 15 runs
Kedar Devdhar and Aditya Waghmode scored brisk half centuries and smashed eight sixes along with 13 boundaries between themselves to help Baroda get to a position of strength. Yusuf Pathan, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda also made valuable contributions as Baroda posted 201/5.
In response, Rajasthan had Ankit Lamba and Arjit Gupta to thank as their knocks kept them in the game. For Baroda, Atit Sheth (3/34) and Rishi Arothe (3/47) were the pick of the bowlers and eventually helped break down Rajasthan’s resilience. In the end the target was just out of reach as Rajasthan finished on 186/8 in their 20 overs.
