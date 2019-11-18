Syed Mushtaq Ali Group Stage Ends as Teams Qualified for Super League Decided

The group stage of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ended on Monday, with the final list of teams that have qualified for the Super League Stage decided.
Teams will now be split into two groups, with the top two from each group in the previous round having qualified.
From Group A, Karnataka and Baroda have sealed qualification with each having picked up 20 points, and suffering one loss along the way. Tamil Nadu ruled the roost in Group B, picking up 20 points and topping the table, with a difference of four points between them and Rajasthan, who also narrowly qualified, possessing a better NRR than both Vidarbha and Karnataka who are also equal on points.
Maharashtra and Punjab are the teams to have qualified from Group C, while Mumbai and Haryana are the teams to have qualified from Group D. Even though Mumbai finished top of the pile with 24 points and a better NRR than Haryana who are also equal on points, they suffered a shock loss to Meghalaya at home, which turned out to be one of the biggest upsets of this year’s tournament.
Finally, Delhi and Jharkhand were the two teams to qualify from Group E, after Delhi won their final group game on Monday.
The Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy begins on Thursday.
