Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Syed Mushtaq Ali Group Stage Ends as Teams Qualified for Super League Decided

The group stage of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ended on Monday, with the final list of teams that have qualified for the Super League Stage decided.

Cricketnext Staff |November 18, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Group Stage Ends as Teams Qualified for Super League Decided

The group stage of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ended on Monday, with the final list of teams that have qualified for the Super League Stage decided.

Teams will now be split into two groups, with the top two from each group in the previous round having qualified.

From Group A, Karnataka and Baroda have sealed qualification with each having picked up 20 points, and suffering one loss along the way. Tamil Nadu ruled the roost in Group B, picking up 20 points and topping the table, with a difference of four points between them and Rajasthan, who also narrowly qualified, possessing a better NRR than both Vidarbha and Karnataka who are also equal on points.

Maharashtra and Punjab are the teams to have qualified from Group C, while Mumbai and Haryana are the teams to have qualified from Group D. Even though Mumbai finished top of the pile with 24 points and a better NRR than Haryana who are also equal on points, they suffered a shock loss to Meghalaya at home, which turned out to be one of the biggest upsets of this year’s tournament.

Finally, Delhi and Jharkhand were the two teams to qualify from Group E, after Delhi won their final group game on Monday.

The Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy begins on Thursday.​

SMAsyed mushtaqSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more