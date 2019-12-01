Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

302 (94.4)

Pakistan trail by 248 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

269/5 (99.4)

England trail by 106 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Karnataka Clinch More Silverware After Thrilling Final against Tamil Nadu

With their backs to the wall, Baba Aparajith (40) and Vijay Shankar (44) dug deep and led the late coutner-attack which almost ended with the title itself.

Cricketnext Staff |December 2, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Karnataka Clinch More Silverware After Thrilling Final against Tamil Nadu

Traditionally a powerhouse, Karnataka were absolutely dominant with both the bat and the ball in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Trophy in Surat on December 1 as they clinched a narrow 1 run win against neighbours Tamil Nadu to claim another domestic title.

For the champions, the spinners really came to the fore as they picked important wickets to apply the brakes on Tamil Nadu, who had started well and even looked like they’d run away with it towards the end when Baba Aparajith got his act going. But before that, it was Manish Pandey who played a captain’s hand with a blistering 60 to set it up for his side.

Put in to bat, Karnataka got a good start with KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal beginning well. Rahul looked to take the attack to R Ashwin, hitting him for two boundaries in his first two overs.

Rahul started Ashwin's third over with a six but the offspinner had the last laugh, the batsman holing out to long on. Ashwin followed it up by having Mayank Agarwal for a first-ball duck, a leading edge popping back to the bowler.

Karnataka were 39 for 2 in the fifth over, with Pandey joining Padikkal. The latter began a counter attack, ensuring Karnataka wouldn't lag behind after the double wicket. Karnataka got 57 in the Power Play.

With Pandey settling in as well, the partnership threatened to take the game away. But Tamil Nadu fought back with Washington Sundar knocking over Padikkal's stump with a beautiful ball in the 10th over.

The see-saw contest continued with Pandey and Rohan Kadam steadying the ship once again before exploding in the latter stages. The 15th and 16th overs, bowled by M Siddharth and Vijay Shankar, cost 31 runs combined to set up the base for a strong finish. Pandey was steady and got past his half-century, while Kadam made a handy 28-ball 35.

Tamil Nadu pulled things back well in the last four overs, conceding only 34 runs. That was largely thanks to T Natarajan, who went wicketless but gave only 14 runs from two overs in that period to finish on 0-30. Pandey was unbeaten on 60 off 45 while Karun Nair made a handy contribution of 17* (8).

In response, Tamil Nadu knew they had a chance and on cue Shahrukh Khan (16) along with Hari Nishanth (14) smashed six boundaries between themselves to give the side a brisk start.

Shahrukh however could not continue his efforts as Shreyas Gopal struck with his first ball to send him back with the score at 37/2.

New men Washington Sundar (24) and Dinesh Karthik (20) were watchful to begin with, and put on a crucial 39-run partnership at good pace to keep themselves in the hunt, even though the required run-rate had crossed the 10-run mark by then.

Krishnappa Gowtham removed Sundar, and then Jagadeesha Suchith removed the opposition skipper as KL Rahul completed the stumping with ease. Tamil Nadu are 4/80 were in a spot of bother.

With their backs to the wall, Baba Aparajith (40) and Vijay Shankar (44) dug deep and led the late coutner-attack which almost ended with the title itself.

Aparajith decided to attack the bowlers early in the over and clobbered three maximums during his 25-ball knock. At the other end, Shankar had been finding the gaps well too and added five boundaries of his own. The duo put on 71 runs in less than 8 overs, before Ronit More sent Aparajith back to the hut.

Shankar continued to do his thing with India teammate R Ashwin, who also used the long handle to excellent effect, especially in the final over when he sent Gowtham for two big boundaries to give the chasing pack some fresh air.

However Shankar, who tried to sneak in a quick two to help reduce the pressure of the final delivery, fell short and Karnataka eventually wrapped it up as Murugan Ashwin failed to connect and Rahul had no worries about conceding a single.

dinesh karthikK GowthamManish Pandeyshreyas gopalSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Related stories

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun Takes Five Wickets in an Over Against Haryana
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 5:43 PM IST

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun Takes Five Wickets in an Over Against Haryana

Shikhar Dhawan Injures Knee, but Brings Smiles at Hospital
Cricketnext Staff | November 22, 2019, 10:22 AM IST

Shikhar Dhawan Injures Knee, but Brings Smiles at Hospital

Rohit Sharma To Earn Rs 75 Crore More Per Year Through Endorsements
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 12:28 PM IST

Rohit Sharma To Earn Rs 75 Crore More Per Year Through Endorsements

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more