Syed Mushtaq Ali: Karnataka Clinch More Silverware After Thrilling Final against Tamil Nadu

Traditionally a powerhouse, Karnataka were absolutely dominant with both the bat and the ball in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Trophy in Surat on December 1 as they clinched a narrow 1 run win against neighbours Tamil Nadu to claim another domestic title.
For the champions, the spinners really came to the fore as they picked important wickets to apply the brakes on Tamil Nadu, who had started well and even looked like they’d run away with it towards the end when Baba Aparajith got his act going. But before that, it was Manish Pandey who played a captain’s hand with a blistering 60 to set it up for his side.
Put in to bat, Karnataka got a good start with KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal beginning well. Rahul looked to take the attack to R Ashwin, hitting him for two boundaries in his first two overs.
Rahul started Ashwin's third over with a six but the offspinner had the last laugh, the batsman holing out to long on. Ashwin followed it up by having Mayank Agarwal for a first-ball duck, a leading edge popping back to the bowler.
Karnataka were 39 for 2 in the fifth over, with Pandey joining Padikkal. The latter began a counter attack, ensuring Karnataka wouldn't lag behind after the double wicket. Karnataka got 57 in the Power Play.
Karnataka edge out Tamil Nadu to defend the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy title. For full scorecard 👉👉 https://t.co/A0AkLqDVNZ#KARvTN @paytm #MushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/svSEFY603E— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2019
Karnataka edge out Tamil Nadu to defend the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy title. For full scorecard 👉👉 https://t.co/A0AkLqDVNZ#KARvTN @paytm #MushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/svSEFY603E
With Pandey settling in as well, the partnership threatened to take the game away. But Tamil Nadu fought back with Washington Sundar knocking over Padikkal's stump with a beautiful ball in the 10th over.
The see-saw contest continued with Pandey and Rohan Kadam steadying the ship once again before exploding in the latter stages. The 15th and 16th overs, bowled by M Siddharth and Vijay Shankar, cost 31 runs combined to set up the base for a strong finish. Pandey was steady and got past his half-century, while Kadam made a handy 28-ball 35.
Tamil Nadu pulled things back well in the last four overs, conceding only 34 runs. That was largely thanks to T Natarajan, who went wicketless but gave only 14 runs from two overs in that period to finish on 0-30. Pandey was unbeaten on 60 off 45 while Karun Nair made a handy contribution of 17* (8).
In response, Tamil Nadu knew they had a chance and on cue Shahrukh Khan (16) along with Hari Nishanth (14) smashed six boundaries between themselves to give the side a brisk start.
Shahrukh however could not continue his efforts as Shreyas Gopal struck with his first ball to send him back with the score at 37/2.
New men Washington Sundar (24) and Dinesh Karthik (20) were watchful to begin with, and put on a crucial 39-run partnership at good pace to keep themselves in the hunt, even though the required run-rate had crossed the 10-run mark by then.
Krishnappa Gowtham removed Sundar, and then Jagadeesha Suchith removed the opposition skipper as KL Rahul completed the stumping with ease. Tamil Nadu are 4/80 were in a spot of bother.
With their backs to the wall, Baba Aparajith (40) and Vijay Shankar (44) dug deep and led the late coutner-attack which almost ended with the title itself.
Aparajith decided to attack the bowlers early in the over and clobbered three maximums during his 25-ball knock. At the other end, Shankar had been finding the gaps well too and added five boundaries of his own. The duo put on 71 runs in less than 8 overs, before Ronit More sent Aparajith back to the hut.
Shankar continued to do his thing with India teammate R Ashwin, who also used the long handle to excellent effect, especially in the final over when he sent Gowtham for two big boundaries to give the chasing pack some fresh air.
However Shankar, who tried to sneak in a quick two to help reduce the pressure of the final delivery, fell short and Karnataka eventually wrapped it up as Murugan Ashwin failed to connect and Rahul had no worries about conceding a single.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Karnataka Clinch More Silverware After Thrilling Final against Tamil Nadu
With their backs to the wall, Baba Aparajith (40) and Vijay Shankar (44) dug deep and led the late coutner-attack which almost ended with the title itself.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun Takes Five Wickets in an Over Against Haryana
Cricketnext Staff | November 22, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Injures Knee, but Brings Smiles at Hospital
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
Rohit Sharma To Earn Rs 75 Crore More Per Year Through Endorsements
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings