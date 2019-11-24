Syed Mushtaq Ali: Karnataka, Maharashtra & Mumbai Register Crucial Wins

The Super League stages of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy continued on Sunday (November 24) with 4 matches taking place – two each from Groups A & B.
Karnataka beat Punjab in the first match of the day, with Maharashtra beating Baroda and Mumbai beating Jharkhand in games that began later. Haryana will take on Delhi in the last match of the day.
Here’s a wrap of the day’s results.
Rahul Inspires Karnataka to Victory
KL Rahul slammed an unbeaten 84 to help defending champions Karnataka register a comfortable seven-wicket win over Punjab.
Pacer Ronit More bagged four wickets to help Karnataka restrict Punjab to 163/6 before Rahul's blazing 48-ball 84 enabled the team to reach the target with two overs to spare.
Rohan Kadam (23) and skipper Manish Pandey (33) also chipped in with valuable runs before Rahul, who struck seven fours and four sixes, took his side home in company of Karun Nair (23*).
It was Karnataka's third successive win in this stage of the tournament. They now sit atop of the points table in Group B.
All-round Maharashtra Too Good for Baroda
Maharashtra registered a comfortable 67-run victory over Baroda thanks to vital performances from both batsmen and bowlers.
Electing to bat first, Maharashtra put up a competitive total of 165-2. Ruturaj Gaekwad (47), Vijay zol (20), Kedar Jadhav (47) and Azim Kazi (48) all chipped in with valuable runs.
In response, Baroda could only manage 97 runs before they were bundled out, with four of the Maharashtra bowlers taking 2 wickets apiece.
This was Maharashtra’s first win of the Super League stages and they currently sit in fourth place in Group A.
Shaw Half-century Helps Mumbai Win
Prithvi Shaw continued his fine run of form in the tournament as his half-century helped Mumbai beat Jharkhand in a high-scoring encounter.
Put in to bat first, Jharkhand rode on Kumar Deobrat’s half-century to post a more than competitive total of 170-5 in their 20 overs.
However, Shaw’s 64 as well as cameos from Siddesh Lad and Shivam Dube helped Mumbai get the required runs in with 5 balls to spare.
Mumbai sit fourth in Group B but have the same number of points and win-loss record as Tamil Nadu and Punjab, setting up a three-way tussle for the second spot.
