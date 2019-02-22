Syed Mushtaq Ali: Pujara Stars Again; Yuvraj, Harbhajan Fail

Loading...
Pujara the T20 batsman continues smashing form
After smashing a ton in the first match, Cheteshwar Pujara slammed 68 off just 46 balls as Saurashtra registered a comfortable six wicket win over Madhya Pradesh.
Chetan Sakariya registered figures of 4/38 and was well supported by Jaydev Unadkat (3/19) as Madhya Pradesh were dismissed for 138 after being put into bat. Pujara and Harvik Desai then registered a 109-run opening partnership to dash any hopes of a comeback victory. Though Saurashtra did stutter a bit, losing four quick wickets, they still managed to register a rather comfortable win.
Mumbai Thrash Punjab
Mumbai registered a convincing 35-run victory over Punjab with Suryakumar Yadav leading the way with 80 off just 49 balls. Shreyas Iyer scored 46 but a late collapse meant Mumbai were dismissed for 155. Sran picked 3/34 and was supported by Baltej Singh's 3/30. Harbhajan had a rather disappointing outing, ending with figures of 0/27 in two overs.
Punjab were bowled out for 120, with Yuvraj Singh scoring just 7 off 11. Dhawal Kulkarni picked up four wickets.
Bhui Ton Sinks Andhra
Ricky Bhui scored 108 off just 42 balls, hitting at an incredible strike rate of 257.14 as Andhra ended at 244/4 against Nagaland. He hit five fours and 10 sixes in the innings. Nagaland were dismissed for 65 with Karn Sharma, SK Ismail and KV Sasikanth all ending with three wickets each.
Defending Champions Delhi Register Thumping Victory
Delhi meanwhile registered a convincing 10-wicket victory after going down in their opening game. Manipur scored just 113, after which Unmukt Chand and Hiten Dalal scored unbeaten half-centuries as Delhi reached the target without losing a wicket.
Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Vidarbha Complete Easy Victories
Elsewhere, big guns UP, Karnataka and Vidarbha registered convincing wins to get their campaigns on track. Rohan Kadam's 81 off just 55 balls helped Karnataka win by nine wickets as they chased down 132 in just 15.1 overs.
Bowlers starred for Vidarbha as they dismissed Bihar for just 103, before S.U Shrivastava scored 49 off just 38 balls to help his side win by seven wickets.
Suresh Raina showed glimpses of his old self as he scored 54 off just 35 balls, with four 4s and three 6s as UP defeated Hyderabad by six wickets. Ankit Rajpoot took 3/31 which restricted Rayudu's Hyderabad to just 139. UP chased down the target in just 18.3 overs.
Brief scores:
Maharashtra 105/2 vs Pondicherry 101/6: Maharashtra Won by 8 Wickets
Hyderabad 139/7 vs Uttar Pradesh 143/4: Uttar Pradesh Won by 6 Wickets
Madhya Pradesh 138 vs Saurashtra 139/4: Saurashtra Won by 6 Wickets
Nagaland 65 vs Andhra 244/4: Andhra Won by 179 Runs
Bengal 131 vs Karnataka 134/1: Karnataka Won by 9 Wickets
Haryana 141 vs Odisha 131/5: Haryana Won by 10 Runs
Vidarbha 104/3 vs Bihar 103/8: Vidarbha Won by 7 Wickets
Meghalaya 142/6 20/20 vs Himachal 207/4: Himachal Won by 65 Runs
Sikkim 100/8 vs Goa 104/2: Goa Won by 8 Wickets
Punjab 120 vs Mumbai 155: Mumbai Won by 35 Runs
Services 158/2 vs Tripura 157/6: Services Won by 8 Wickets
Baroda 152/5 vs Uttarakhand 153/3: Uttarakhand Won by 7 Wickets
Chhattisgarh 215/3 vs Arunachal Pradesh 118/8: Chhattisgarh Won by 97 Runs
Assam 201/4 vs Cricket Association of Mizoram 70/6: Assam Won by 131 Runs
Jharkhand 170/1 vs J & K 168/9: Jharkhand Won by 9 Wickets
Delhi 119/0 vs Manipur 113/6: Delhi Won by 10 Wickets
First Published: February 22, 2019, 5:58 PM IST