Syed Mushtaq Ali: Railways Stun Mumbai; Karnataka Battle Past Chattisgarh

All-rounder Ashish Yadav scalped 4/32 from his four overs including the prize scalp of India and Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw (6) to bundle out Mumbai for 118 and set up a 57-run win for the Railways in Indore on Wednesday. The win was Railways fourth win on the trot in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Group C drawing them level on 16 points with their opponents Mumbai.
Railways opener Pratham Singh (89) and Mrunal Devdhar (43) helped their team pile on 175/5 after batting first.
Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers claiming 3/44. In reply, Mumbai posted 118 with only Surya Kumar Yadav emerging as significant contributor with 38 off 33 balls.
Vinay Kumar lifts Karnataka to win
Former Karnataka skipper and paceman R. Vinay Kumar blasted 34 off just 13 balls with four sixes to help his team overhaul a stiff 174-run target in a Group D tie in Cuttack.
Kumar put on unbeaten 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Abhimanyu Mithun (18 n.o., 7 balls) in 17 balls as the pair ensured a four-wicket win with four balls to spare.
This was Group D leader Karnataka’s fifth straight win to take them to 20 points. Chattishgarh posted a competitive 171/3 with skipper Harpreet Singh scoring 79 off 56 balls while Amandeep Khare chipped in with 31-ball 45.
Apart from Kumar, Karun Nair and J Suchith chipped in with 35 and 34 runs respectively.
Kishan, Aaron star in Jharkhand win
Like Karnataka, Jharkhand also remained unbeaten in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament this year. Fifties by Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan (52) and Kumar Deobrat (69 n.o.) powered the team to 197/3 with Anukul Roy chipping in with 47 off 23 balls to set up a 54-run win over Nagaland in a Group A tie in Krishna.
Paceman Varun Aaron kept Nagaland under a tight leash in a spell of 1/13 in four overs as the North-east side could only post 143/3 in reply. Nagaland captain Rongsen Jonathan was the top-scorer with a 33-ball 47.
Kerala’s Midhun sends J&K on a spin
Chinaman bowler Sudhesan Midhun of Kerala spun a web around the Jammu & Kashmir batsmen to bundle them out for just 65 and set up a 94-run win in a Group A match in Krishna. Ranji Trophy semifinalist Kerala now have 12 points from four games so far.
Batting first, Kerala posted 159/7 with Vinoop Manoharan top-scoring with 52 off 42 balls. In reply, J&K were bowled out for 65 in 14.2 overs with Midhun (3/9), Manoharan (2/10) and MD Nidheesh (2/15) the pick of the bowlers.
Toppers Uttarakhand thrashed by Maharashtra
Ranji Trophy semifinalist Team Uttarakhand slid to a 10-wicket loss, their first of the tournament this season, against Maharashtra in a Group E match in New Delhi on Wednesday. Maharashtra bundled out Uttarakhand for 89 in 18.1 overs with left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav claiming 4/18 in four overs.
Skipper Rahul Tripathi then slammed 51 off 28 balls with nine fours and a six to achieve the victory target in just 8.2 overs. In another Group E match, Hyderabad posted an eight-wicket win on Wednesday.
Brief Scores:
Jharkand 197/3 bt Nagaland 143/3
Kerala 159/7 bt Jammu & Kashmir 65
Assam 142/9 lost to Odisha 143/3
Chattishgarh 171/3 lost to 175/6
Tripura 79/9 lost to Hyderabad 80/2
Uttarakhand 89 lost to Maharashtra 90/0
Railways 175/5 bt Mumbai 118
Vidarbha 161/6 bt Meghalaya 129/4
Tamil Nadu 138/9 lost to Himachal Pradesh 139/3
First Published: February 27, 2019, 2:26 PM IST