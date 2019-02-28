Syed Mushtaq Ali: Raina Fails in UP Win; Easwaran Fifty Props Up Bengal

Loading...
Suresh Raina was dismissed for just 5 against Uttarakhand but Uttar Pradesh managed to put up a fine all-round show for a 118-run win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Group E match in Delhi on Thursday.
UP skipper Akshdeep Nath notched up 70 off just 44 balls and along with opening partner Samarth Singh (75 off 48 balls) put on 123 runs for the first wicket to power their team to 209/6 in spite of Raina’s failure with the bat. Rinku Singh propped up the lower order, scoring 28 in 11 deliveries.
In reply, Uttarakhand were never in the hunt with left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar claiming 5/28 to bundle them out for just 91 in 16.3 overs. The win strengthened UP’s position at the top of Group E with 20 points from six games.
In the other Group E match on Thursday morning, Tripura strolled to an eight-wicket win over Puducherry.
Bengal down Chattisgarh
In-form Abhimanyu Easwaran, who batted in the No. 3 position for Bengal, slammed a 41-ball 59 to set up his team’s 26-run win over Chattisgarh in a Group D tie in Cuttack. Easwaran, who opened the batting in Ranji Trophy this season and was one of the highest scorers for Bengal, put on 86 runs for the third wicket with skipper Manoj Tiwary (42 off 27 balls) to power Bengal to 188/4 after batting first.
Comeback man Wriddhiman Saha once again look in fine touch in his 26-run knock at the top of the order. Bengal medium-pacer Sayan Ghosh then stepped up to claim 4/32 and along with young Ishan Porel’s 3/25 helped restrict Chattisgarh to 162/9 in reply.
Chattisgarh skipper Harpreet Singh top-scored with 54 in 36 balls. Bengal continue to be second on the points table with 16 points from six matches.
Elsewhere, Haryana all-rounder Sumit Kumar picked up 4/20 with the ball to restrict Assam to 80/9 in another Group D match. Haryana managed to overhaul the target in just 8.4 overs to post a seven-wicket win.
Big win for Kerala
Ranji Trophy semifinalist Kerala posted a ten-wicket win over Nagaland in a Group A clash in Krishna. Kerala seamers MD Nidheesh (3/27) and Basil Thampi (2/14) reigned supreme over their opponents to restrict Nagaland to 103/8 with opener Rohit Jhanjhariya carrying his bat through the innings for 49 off 53 balls.
Kerala overhauled the target in just 12.2 overs with openers Vishu Vinod (53 off 38 balls) and debutant RS Kunnummal (51 off 36 balls) notching up half-centuries.
Jammu & Kashmir also managed to hunt down a stiff 183-run target for the loss of just two wickets and in 17.1 overs in another Group A tie against Manipur. J&K opener Jatin Wadhwan (59 off 26 balls) and No. 3 Bandeep Singh (59 n.o. off 26 balls) made light of the chase.
Earlier, Manipur opener Mayank Raghav scored the first-ever T20 century for the North-east side, scoring 103 in 66 balls with five sixes and 11 fours to guide his team to 182/6.
Brief scores:
Manipur 182/6 lost to Jammu & Kashmir 184/2
Nagaland 103/8 lost to Kerala 105/0
Assam 80/9 lost to Haryana 81/3
Bengal 188/4 bt Chattisgarh 162/9
Puducherry 102/9 lost to Tripura 105/2
Uttar Pradesh 209/6 bt Uttarakhand 91
Sikkim 109/5 lost to Railways 113/1
Himachal Pradesh 150/5 bt Rajasthan 141/7
abhimanyu easwaranAkshdeep Nathishu Vinodjatin wadhwanMayank RaghavMD NidheeshRS KunnummalSamarth SinghSaurabh KumarSyed Mushtaq AliSyed Mushtaq Ali 2018-19Wriddhiman Saha
First Published: February 28, 2019, 1:49 PM IST