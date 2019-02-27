Syed Mushtaq Ali Roundup: Bengal's Saha Cracks Ton, Railways Win

Loading...
Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha continued his successful comeback from injury and preparation for IPL-12, cracking a 47-ball century en route to scoring 129 off 62 balls with 16 fours and four sixes against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament Group D match in Cuttack on Wednesday. Saha’s knock, coupled with B. Vivek Singh’s 18-balls 49 helped Bengal pile up 234/6 after batting first.
This was only Saha's second T20 century — the first was for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2014 final in Bengaluru, which Kolkata Knight Riders won. In reply, Arunachal could only score 127/4 to go down by 107 runs. Kshitiz Sharma top-scored for Arunachal with an unbeaten 54 off 39 balls.
Vinay Kumar lifts Karnataka to win
Former Karnataka skipper and paceman R. Vinay Kumar blasted 34 off just 13 balls with four sixes to help his team overhaul a still 174-run target in a Group D tie in Cuttack. Kumar put on unbeaten 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Abhimanyu Mithun (18 n.o., 7 balls) in 17 balls as the pair ensured a four-wicket win with four balls to spare.
This was Group D leader Karnataka’s fifth straight win to take them to 20 points. Chattishgarh posted a competitive 171/3 with skipper Harpreet Singh scoring 79 off 56 balls while Amandeep Khare chipped in with 31-ball 45.
Delhi beat Vihari’s Andhra
Delhi opener Unmukt Chand smashed six sixes and four fours in a knock of 70 off 35 balls while Ishant Sharma claimed the prize scalp of Andhra Pradesh skipper Hanuma Vihari (4) to set up their team’s 32-run win in a Group A match.
Delhi posted 175/8 after Chand’s fifty and Lalit Yadav’s 19-ball 31 lower down the order. Ishant’s 2/17 coupled with 4/27 by medium-pacer Subodh Bhati helped Delhi bundle out Andhra for 143 in 19.3 overs.
In other Group A ties, Jharkhand remained unbeaten in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament this year. Fifties by Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan (52) and Kumar Deobrat (69 n.o.) powered the team to 197/3 with Anukul Roy chipping in with 47 off 23 balls to set up a 54-run win over Nagaland in a Group A tie in Krishna.
Paceman Varun Aaron kept Nagaland under a tight leash in a spell of 1/13 in four overs as the North-east side could only post 143/3 in reply. Nagaland captain Rongsen Jonathan was the top-scorer with a 33-ball 47.
Railways’ Ashish Yadav Topples Mumbai
All-rounder Ashish Yadav scalped 4/32 from his four overs including the prize scalp of India and Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw (6) to bundle out Mumbai for 118 and set up a 57-run win for the Railways in Indore. The win was Railways fourth win on the trot in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Group C drawing them level on 16 points with their opponents Mumbai.
Railways opener Pratham Singh blazed a 60-ball 89 and in company of Mrunal Devdhar’s 43 off 20 balls helped their team pile on 175/5 after batting first. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers claiming 3/44. In reply, Mumbai posted 118 with only Surya Kumar Yadav emerging as significant contributor with 38 off 33 balls.
Gill strikes form for Punjab
Young Punjab opener Shubman Gill regained his touch, scoring an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls with three sixes and seven fours to guide his team to a nine-wicket win over Sikkim in a Group C match in Indore. Sikkim could only post 90/8 after batting first and Punjab easily overhauled the target in 10.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket.
In another match in Indore, Madhya Pradesh defeated Goa by four wickets.
Toppers Uttarakhand thrashed by Maharashtra
Ranji Trophy semifinalist Team Uttarakhand slid to a 10-wicket loss, their first of the tournament this season, against Maharashtra in a Group E match in New Delhi on Wednesday. Maharashtra bundled out Uttarakhand for 89 in 18.1 overs with left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav claiming 4/18 in four overs.
Skipper Rahul Tripathi then slammed 51 off 28 balls with nine fours and a six to achieve the victory target in just 8.2 overs. In another Group E match, Hyderabad posted an eight-wicket win on Wednesday.
In another Group E clash, Uttar Pradesh managed to squeeze past Services by 1 run. Half-centuries by Samarth Singh (70) and Rinku Singh (56 n.o.) helped UP post 138/5.
Services fell short of the target by a solitary run in spite of Vikas Hathwala’s unbeaten 39 off 33 balls.
Brief Scores:
Jharkhand 197/3 bt Nagaland 143/3
Kerala 159/7 bt Jammu & Kashmir 65
Assam 142/9 lost to Odisha 143/3
Chattishgarh 171/3 lost to 175/6
Tripura 79/9 lost to Hyderabad 80/2
Uttarakhand 89 lost to Maharashtra 90/0
Railways 175/5 bt Mumbai 118
Vidarbha 161/6 bt Meghalaya 129/4
Tamil Nadu 138/9 lost to Himachal Pradesh 139/3
Bengal 234/6 bt Arunachal Pradesh 127/4
Haryana 205/2 bt Mizoram 166/5
Delhi 175/8 bt Andhra 143
Goa 196/3 lost to Madhya Pradesh 197/6
Sikkim 90/8 lost to Punjab 95/1
Pondicherry 126/5 lost to Baroda 128/6
Uttar Pradesh 138/5 bt Services 137/6
Bihar 78 bt Himachal Pradesh 81/1
First Published: February 27, 2019, 2:26 PM IST