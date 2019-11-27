Syed Mushtaq Ali Semifinal | Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan Qualify, Mumbai Knocked Out

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan made it to the semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, while Mumbai missed out narrowly.
Tamil Nadu have sealed their spot in the semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 after beating Jharkhand comfortably by eight wickets in their last Super League match in Surat.
Tamil Nadu have won three of the four matches in Super League Group B and top their table with a net run-rate of 0.869. Karnataka finished second with the same points (12) as TN and a net run-rate of 0.762. Mumbai too have 12 points after defeating Punjab in the last game but finished below Karnataka.
Group A saw two thrillers, at the end of which Rajasthan made their way to the semifinal along with Haryana.
Tamil Nadu will face Rajasthan while Karnataka will take on Haryana in the semifinals to be held on Friday.
Mumbai v Punjab
Mumbai defeated Punjab in a high scoring match but couldn't do enough to get past Karnataka in the table. Batting first, they scored 243/3 in 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (80 off 35), Shreyas Iyer (80 off 40) and Prithvi Shaw (53 off 27) making merry.
They needed to restrict Punjab to 150 or fewer runs to qualify, but Shubman Gill smashed 78 off 38 and Abhishek Sharma (47 off 29) and Gurkeerat Singh (40 off 21) played their parts to take Punjab to 221 for 6.
TN v Jharkhand
Jharkhand opted to bat first but were bowled out for just 85 in 18.1 overs with spinners M Siddharth (4 for 18) and Washington Sundar (3 for 10) among the wickets. TN chased it down in just 18.5 overs, with Washington unbeaten on 38 off 22.
Tamil Nadu lost Hari Nishanth for 7 in the small chase, but a useful knock of 24 from Shahrukh Khan was enough to put them on track. He too fell while trying for a big shot but Karthik (13*) and Washington got the job done without any fuss. Washington hit three sixes in his knock to cap an all-round effort.
Rajasthan join Haryana from Group A
Rajasthan beat Delhi by two runs in the first game following which Maharashtra beat Haryana by the same margin. Haryana ended on 12 points, while Rajasthan, Baroda and Maharashtra followed with 8 each. Rajasthan went through on basis of super net run-rate (-0.254).
Rajasthan had batted first and scored 133 for 7, courtesy captain Deepak Chahar's 42-ball 55* from No. 7. Delhi stuttered in their chase and were reduced to 61 for 6, with Rishabh Pant making 30 off 27 after enjoying a reprieve early.
Lalit Yadav (30) and Varun Sood (24*) fought back with the bat but Delhi fell just short to be knocked out.
In the other game, Maharashtra scored 167 for 5 with captain Rahul Tripathi making 61 off 37 and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 27 off 15.
Small contributions through the order kept Haryana in the hunt till the very end; they needed 4 off the last ball but Amir Mishra managed only one. It didn't affect their position though, as they had won their previous three matches.
