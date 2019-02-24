Syed Mushtaq Ali: Successive Tons for Kishan; Delhi & Assam Prevail in Thrillers

Loading...
Kishan hits back-to-back tons
The wicketkeeper-batsman from Jharkhand became only the second Indian batsman and eighth overall to smash back-to-back centuries in T20. Unmukt Chand achieved the same feat in 2013.
Kishan on the back of an unbeaten 100 in 55 balls against Jammu and Kashmir, smoked an unbeaten 113 off just 62 deliveries as Jharkhand thrashed Manipur by 121 runs to register their third win of the season in as many games. He slammed 12 fours and five maximums, adding an unbeaten 165-run stand with Virat Singh (46-ball 73) as Jharkhand scored 219 for 1 in their 20 overs.
Total of eight bowlers from Jharkhand rolled their arms over with Utkarsh Singh and Rahul Shukla ending with three wickets each, restricting Manipur to 98 for 9 in 20 overs.
Delhi Survive Jammu and Kashmir's onslaught
A combined batting effort from Delhi helped them defeat J&K by four wickets in Vijayawada.
J&K rode on Jatin Wadhwan (57 in 33), Shubham Pundir (68 in 44) and Irfan Pathan's (26* in 13) knocks to post a commanding total of 189 for 7. In response, Hiten Dalal (32 in 12) got Delhi off to a superb start before a couple of wickets pegged them back.
Anuj Rawat (45) and Nitish Rana (24) played their part but it was Lalit Yadav (47* in 28) and Pawan Negi (15* in 7) who got the job done for them as they got the required 13 runs in the final over with a delivery to spare.
Pujara's Saurashtra outclass Punjab
Cheteshwar Pujara scored a sedate 42* but it was Saurashtra's bowlers who stole all the limelight as they beat Punjab by eight wickets.
Jaydev Unadkat (3 for 30), Chetan Sakariya (2 for 30) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (2 for 11) were all amongst wickets as they bundled Punjab out for 122. Yuvraj Singh managed 34 runs but couldn't carry on.
Pujara then played his part and shared a 97-run partnership with Robin Uthappa (54) to secure Saurashtra's second win of the competition.
Assam prevail in a high-scoring thriller
Assam batsmen rose to the occasion as they chased down the target of 195 against Chhattisgarh in the final delivery of the match.
Shashank Chandraker (35-ball 56), skipper Harpreet Singh (54-ball 92*) and Amandeep Khare (17-ball 30) helped Chhattisgarh post a commanding total of 194 for 2 in their 20 overs.
In reply, Sibsankar Roy (52 in 35), captain Amit Sinha (77* in 55) and Rajjakuddin Ahmed (35* in 18) batted out of their skin to help Assam get over the line with five wickets in hand in the last ball of the match.
First Published: February 24, 2019, 1:39 PM IST