Syed Mushtaq Ali: Pujara & Raina Struggle; Mumbai & Karnataka Post Battling Wins

India and Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw looked in fine touch in his 17-ball knock of 36 against Saurashtra but his dismissal triggered a collapse as Mumbai struggled to post 147. However, Mumbai paceman Shardul Thakur (3/30), Dhawal Kulkarni (2/23) and Tushar Deshpande (2/24) set up a nail-biting nine-run win over Saurashtra in a low-scoring Syed Mushtaq Ali Group C tie in Indore on Thursday.
Saurashtra suffered an early blow by losing in-form Cheteshwar Pujara for 1, caught by Shardul off Dhawal Kulkarni. Robin Uthappa kept them in the hunt, scoring 57 off 41 balls coming at No. 3 in the company of Arpit Vasavada (36 off 27 balls). Uthappa’s dismissal at 107/5 though turned the tide for Mumbai.
Earlier, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat (2/28) bowled impressively to restrict a star-studded Mumbai batting line-up. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (11) failed to get going and Shreyas Iyer struggled to score 36 off 40 balls. But the Mumbai bowling unit made up for the batting failure impressively.
In another Group C clash, Punjab hammered Goa by 79 runs. Punjab opener Manan Vohra notched up 87 off 48 while young Prabhsimran Singh, who was sold for Rs 4.8 crore by Kings XI Punjab in IPL-12 auction last month, scored an impressive 20 off 10 balls.
In reply, Punjab off-spinner Krishan Alang picked up 4/26 to bowl out Goa for 126 in 18 overs
Kadam Rises for Karnataka
Young Karnataka opener Rohan Kadam, playing in only his fifth T20 game, scored 89 off 59 balls to carry his team to a respectable total of 155/9 after a middle-order slump. The total was enough for Karnataka to post a 51-run win over Odisha in a Group D match in Cuttack.
It was Kadam’s knock, which was studded with two sixes and 10 fours, that helped Manish Pandey’s side to bounce back from 96/6. In reply, Karnataka spinners KC Cariappa (4/15) and J. Suchith (2/27) never let the home side settle down. Medium-pacer V. Koushik also chipped in with 3/8 to bundle out Odisha in 18.1 overs to keep Karnataka unbeaten this season.
In another Group D encounter, Arunachal Pradesh opener Samarth Seth blazed 66 off 35 balls to guide his team to an eight-wicket win over Mizoram. After restricting Mizoram to 122/8, Arunachal overhauled the target in 11.4 overs.
Vijay Shines for Tamil Nadu
Another India opener Murali Vijay notched up a 47-ball 74 to set up Tamil Nadu’s hard-fought three-wicket win over Ranji champions Vidarbha in a Group B tie in Surat. Chasing 142 for win, TN lost wickets at regular intervals to stumble to 52/5 before Vijay led the revival with J Koushik (41 off 35 balls).
Vijay, whose knock was studded with four sixes and four fours, added 68 runs for the sixth wicket with Koushik but TN slipped again after losing Vijay and skipper R. Ashwin in quick succession. But Koushik’s unbeaten knock got them across the line.
Earlier, Ashwin’s 2/16 and Abhishek Tanwar’s 3/22 helped restrict Vidarbha to 141/9.
Saurabh Fifer Sends Uttarakhand Packing
Suresh Raina’s IPL-12 preparations took a blow after he was dismissed for just 5 against Uttarakhand but Uttar Pradesh managed to put up a fine all-round show for a 118-run win in the Group E match in Delhi on Thursday.
UP skipper Akshdeep Nath notched up 70 off just 44 balls and along with opening partner Samarth Singh (75 off 48 balls) put on 123 runs for the first wicket to power their team to 209/6 in spite of Raina’s failure with the bat. Rinku Singh propped up the lower order, scoring 28 in 11 deliveries.
In reply, Uttarakhand were never in the hunt with left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar claiming 5/28 to bundle them out for just 91 in 16.3 overs. The win strengthened UP’s position at the top of Group E with 20 points from six games.
In the other Group E match on Thursday morning, Tripura strolled to an eight-wicket win over Puducherry.
Bengal Down Chattisgarh
In-form Abhimanyu Easwaran, who batted in the No. 3 position for Bengal, slammed a 41-ball 59 to set up his team’s 26-run win over Chattisgarh in a Group D tie in Cuttack. Easwaran, who opened the batting in Ranji Trophy this season and was one of the highest scorers for Bengal, put on 86 runs for the third wicket with skipper Manoj Tiwary (42 off 27 balls) to power Bengal to 188/4 after batting first.
Comeback man Wriddhiman Saha once again look in fine touch in his 26-run knock at the top of the order. Bengal medium-pacer Sayan Ghosh then stepped up to claim 4/32 and along with young Ishan Porel’s 3/25 helped restrict Chattisgarh to 162/9 in reply.
Chattisgarh skipper Harpreet Singh top-scored with 54 in 36 balls. Bengal continue to be second on the points table with 16 points from six matches.
Haryana all-rounder Sumit Kumar picked up 4/20 with the ball to restrict Assam to 80/9 in another Group D match. Haryana managed to overhaul the target in just 8.4 overs to post a seven-wicket win.
Big Win for Kerala
Ranji Trophy semifinalist Kerala posted a ten-wicket win over Nagaland in a Group A clash in Krishna. Kerala seamers MD Nidheesh (3/27) and Basil Thampi (2/14) reigned supreme over their opponents to restrict Nagaland to 103/8 with opener Rohit Jhanjhariya carrying his bat through the innings for 49 off 53 balls.
Kerala overhauled the target in just 12.2 overs with openers Vishnu Vinod (53 off 38 balls) and debutant RS Kunnummal (51 off 36 balls) notching up half-centuries.
Jammu & Kashmir also managed to hunt down a stiff 183-run target for the loss of just two wickets and in 17.1 overs in another Group A tie against Manipur. J&K opener Jatin Wadhawan (59 off 26 balls) and No. 3 Bandeep Singh (59 n.o. off 26 balls) made light work of the chase.
Earlier, Manipur opener Mayank Raghav scored the first-ever T20 century for the North-east side, scoring 103 in 66 balls with five sixes and 11 fours to guide his team to 182/6.
Brief scores:
Manipur 182/6 lost to Jammu & Kashmir 184/2
Nagaland 103/8 lost to Kerala 105/0
Assam 80/9 lost to Haryana 81/3
Bengal 188/4 bt Chattisgarh 162/9
Puducherry 102/9 lost to Tripura 105/2
Uttar Pradesh 209/6 bt Uttarakhand 91
Sikkim 109/5 lost to Railways 113/1
Himachal Pradesh 150/5 bt Rajasthan 141/7
Mumbai 147 bt Saurashtra 139
Punjab 205/7 bt Goa 126
Hyderabad 135/8 lost to Services 141/6
Vidarbha 141/9 lost to Tamil Nadu 142/7
Andhra Pradesh 179 bt Jharkhand 176
Baroda 163/7 lost to Maharashtra 164/3
First Published: February 28, 2019, 1:49 PM IST