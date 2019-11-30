Syed Mushtaq Ali: Tamil Nadu Look Avenge Vijay Hazare Defeat in Final Against Karnataka
A little over a month ago, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu met in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the former winning comfortably to become champions. On Sunday (December 1), the two south Indian states will once again meet in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Tamil Nadu Look Avenge Vijay Hazare Defeat in Final Against Karnataka
A little over a month ago, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu met in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the former winning comfortably to become champions. On Sunday (December 1), the two south Indian states will once again meet in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 9:35 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali | Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Make it to Final in Repeat of Vijay Hazare Trophy
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun Takes Five Wickets in an Over Against Haryana
Cricketnext Staff | November 22, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Injures Knee, but Brings Smiles at Hospital
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings