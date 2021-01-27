Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab, First Quarter Final: Live Match When and Where to Watch KAR vs PUN Live Cricket Streaming

The first quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 will be played between Karnataka and Punjab as both the teams will face each other on Tuesday, January 26 at 12pm IST. The KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 match, scheduled to be hosted at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, will be an interesting one as both the teams have some phenomenal players.

In their individual league stages, Punjab won all the five games that they played, while Karnataka grabbed victory in four of their five games. The only match that the team lost was against Punjab. This can be a really close game, given the performances of both the teams in the current season. While the match seems to be an easy slip for team Punjab here, nothing can be said as of now.

When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match will take place on Tuesday, January 26.

What are the timings of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match is scheduled to start at 12pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match will broadcast on the Star Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match will live stream on Disney + Hotstar.

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21, Karnataka probable playing 11 against Punjab: Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair, KL Shrijith, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prasidh Krishna

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21, Punjab probable playing 11 against Karnataka: Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul.