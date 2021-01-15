Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: S Sreesanth Sledges Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gets a Fitting Reply From the Youngster

As the action continues in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2020-21, the domestic T20 tournament has seen its shares of drama with competitive matches and exchange of words and stares so far. One such episode of drama unfolded during Kerala and Mumbai’s second group E match at the Wankhade Stadium, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier in the match, Kerala won the toss and elected to field first. Mumbai had a fairly slow start as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Aditya Tare took their time to open-up. Kerala’s S Sreesanth who made a comeback after a seven-year ban and is currently helming his side’s pace attack in the tournament. The 37-year-old who picked his first wicket in seven years against Puducherry on Monday, however he was unable to pick any wickets in this match. The former India international displayed his vintage self by sledging the Mumbai batsman, but was met with a surprising reply.

It all happened in the first ball off the sixth over in the Mumbai innings. Sreesanth bowled a length delivery just outside off stump but Jaiswal failed to connect. The Kerala pacer then stared down at the Mumbai opener who was still on strike after a dot ball.

Much to Sreesanth’s surprise, Jaiswal smashed him for a huge six over deep midwicket. He was not done yet as he followed it with another six and a four in the next two balls.

Watch the video here:

The Kerala pacer, who conceded 12 runs in his first two overs, ended up leaking 18 runs in the sixth over. He ended up giving away 47 runs from his four overs. Meanwhile, Jaiswal (40) put together an 88-run partnership with fellow opener Tare (42) and Suryakumar Yadav (38) helped Mumbai post a massive total of 196.

However, in the end, the day and match belonged to Kerala. The southern side chased the mammoth total under 16 overs, thanks to a blistering knock of 137 runs from 54 balls by Mohammed Azharuddeen. The youngster ripped apart an experienced Mumbai bowling attack, as he first smashed a 37-ball 100, during a 54-ball 137, with the help of hitting nine fours and 11 sixes. He was ably aided by Robin Uthappa (33) and one-down Sanju Samson (22) who gave their side an easy eight-wicket win over Mumbai.