Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh, Second Quarter Final: Live Match When and Where to Watch TN vs HIM Live Cricket Streaming

While Dinesh Karthik failed to show his skills as the skipper for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last Indian Premier League season, the captain is back as he leads his team Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 in the second quarter final. The team will be up against Himachal Pradesh at the Sardar Patel Stadium on Tuesday, January 26 at 7pm IST.

The clash of the titans will be an interesting Tamil Nadu remain unbeaten as the table toppers in the group stage, while Himachal Pradesh has lost only one in their 5 matches. With balanced units, both teams will try to prove their strength on field in the Republic Day clash. The match can unfold in any direction.

The clash of the titans will be an interesting Tamil Nadu remain unbeaten as the table toppers in the group stage, while Himachal Pradesh has lost only one in their 5 matches. With balanced units, both teams will try to prove their strength on field in the Republic Day clash. The match can unfold in any direction.

When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match will take place on Tuesday, January 26.

What are the timings of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match is scheduled to start at 7pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match will broadcast on the Star Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match will live stream on Disney + Hotstar.

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21, Tamil Nadu probable playing 11 against Himachal Pradesh: Dinesh Karthik (c), Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist, Hari Nishanth, Baba Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, Jaganath Srinivas

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21, Himachal Pradesh probable playing 11 against Tamil Nadu: RI Thakur, Nitin Sharma, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bedi, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Digvijay Rangi.

