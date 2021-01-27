Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh, Second Quarter Final: Live Match When and Where to Watch TN vs HIM Live Cricket Streaming

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh, Second Quarter Final: Live Match When and Where to Watch TN vs HIM Live Cricket Streaming
While Dinesh Karthik failed to show his skills as the skipper for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last Indian Premier League season, the captain is back as he leads his team Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 in the second quarter final. The team will be up against Himachal Pradesh at the Sardar Patel Stadium on Tuesday, January 26 at 7pm IST.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 27, 2021, 11:19 AM IST
While Dinesh Karthik failed to show his skills as the skipper for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last Indian Premier League season, the captain is back as he leads his team Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 in the second quarter final. The team will be up against Himachal Pradesh at the Sardar Patel Stadium on Tuesday, January 26 at 7pm IST.
The clash of the titans will be an interesting Tamil Nadu remain unbeaten as the table toppers in the group stage, while Himachal Pradesh has lost only one in their 5 matches. With balanced units, both teams will try to prove their strength on field in the Republic Day clash. The match can unfold in any direction.
When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match will take place on Tuesday, January 26.
What are the timings of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Karnataka vs Punjab match is scheduled to start at 7pm IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match will broadcast on the Star Sports in India.
Where can you live stream the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match will live stream on Disney + Hotstar.
TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21, Tamil Nadu probable playing 11 against Himachal Pradesh: Dinesh Karthik (c), Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist, Hari Nishanth, Baba Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, Jaganath Srinivas
TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21, Himachal Pradesh probable playing 11 against Tamil Nadu: RI Thakur, Nitin Sharma, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bedi, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Digvijay Rangi.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking