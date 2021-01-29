- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, 1st semi-final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Live Streaming Online
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, 1st semi-final Live Streaming
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 29, 2021, 12:46 PM IST
In the 1st semi-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu (TN) will square off against Rajasthan (RAJ) on Friday, January 29. The TN vs RAJ 1st semi-final match will be played at the Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad and is scheduled to start at 12 PM IST.
Both sides had an impressive campaign so far this season ahead of this all-important head-to-head clash. Tamil Nadu topped the Elite Group B with winning all five fixtures to make the quarterfinals where they defeated Himachal Pradesh by five-wickets to enter into the semis. While, their current opponents topped Elite Group D winning four of their five matches before beating Bihar in the quarterfinals by 16 runs to book their spot.
Going into the match N Jagadeesan and Baba Aparajith’s role with the bat will be key for the Tamil Nadu side. Whereas, Ravi Bishnoi and Khaleel Ahmed will be among the players to watch for Rajasthan.
With a ticket to the final on offer, the upcoming 1st semi-final match is expected to be a neck-to-neck encounter.
When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match start?
The match will be played on Friday, January 29.
Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match be played?
The match will be played at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.
When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match begin?
The match will begin at 12:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match?
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match online?
Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Playing XIs
Bihar: Mangal Mahrour, Shasheem Rathour, Babul Kumar, S Gani, Mohammad Rahmatullah, Sachin Kumar, Vikash Yadav, Amod Yadav, Samar Quadri, Ashutosh Aman, Mohit Kumar
Rajasthan: Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria(captain), Arjit Gupta,T-ul-Haq, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking