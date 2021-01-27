Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bihar (BIH) vs Rajasthan (RAJ) 4th Quarter-final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bihar vs Rajasthan Live Streaming Online

Know when and where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bihar (BIH) vs Rajasthan (RAJ) fourth quarter-final Live Streaming.

In the fourth quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bihar (BIH) square off against Rajasthan (RAJ) on Wednesday, January 27. The BIH vs RAJ match will be played at the Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad and is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Bihar have won all five games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season and come into this fixture having beaten Arunachal Pradesh by 18 runs in their last match. On the other hand, their opponents Rajasthan are coming into the knockout stage by topping the Elite Group D. They won four matches in five games and they too enter the clash after a three-wicket win over Vidarbha.

Probable winner's Bihar bowling contingent will once again rely on their bowling prowess to rattle Rajasthan’s batting line-up. However, the opponent team too havemanaged to pull off wins relying on their batting strength.

When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bihar (BIH) vs Rajasthan (RAJ) match start?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bihar (BIH) vs Rajasthan (RAJ) fourth quarter-final match will be played on Wednesday, January 27.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bihar (BIH) vs Rajasthan (RAJ) match be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bihar (BIH) vs Rajasthan (RAJ) match will be played at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bihar (BIH) vs Rajasthan (RAJ) match begin?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bihar (BIH) vs Rajasthan (RAJ) match will begin at 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bihar (BIH) vs Rajasthan (RAJ) match?

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bihar (BIH) vs Rajasthan (RAJ) match online?

Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bihar vs Rajasthan Playing XIs

Bihar Probable Playing 11: Mangal Mahrour, Shasheem Rathour, Babul Kumar, S Gani, Mohammad Rahmatullah, Sachin Kumar, Vikash Yadav, Amod Yadav, Samar Quadri, Ashutosh Aman, Mohit Kumar

Rajasthan Probable Playing XI: Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria(captain), Arjit Gupta,T-ul-Haq, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed