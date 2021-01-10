- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Deepak Hooda Accuses Krunal Pandya of Using Abusive Language; Leaves Baroda Camp
Baroda vice-captain Deepak Hooda has left the team hotel and the bio-secure bubble in Vadodara a day ahead of the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, accusing captain Krunal Pandya of 'bullying' and 'misbehaving' with him.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 10, 2021, 5:38 AM IST
Baroda vice-captain Deepak Hooda has left the team hotel and the bio-secure bubble in Vadodara a day ahead of the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, accusing captain Krunal Pandya of 'bullying' and 'misbehaving' with him.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Get Full Squads, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details Here
In a letter to Baroda Cricket Association secretary Ajit Lele Hooda claimed Pandya used abusive language to him in front of his teammates and also other states teams. "I am playing cricket since last 11 years from Baroda Cricket Association. At present, I am selected for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure," Hooda said in the e-mail as quoted by ESPNCrinfo. "As from last some days and atleast from last couple of days, my team captain Mr. Kurnal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara."
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Why Stage for IPL Hopefuls is Key to Indian Domestic Cricket Post Covid-19
Hooda, who has played 46 first-class and 123 T20s for Baroda went on to claim that Pandya stopped him from practising 'showing his Dadagiri'. "“Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow’s game with the permission of Head Coach Mr. Prabhkar. Then Krunal came in nets started misbehaving with me. I told him that I’m doing my preparation with the permission of head coach. He told me that ‘I’m the captain , who is the head coach? I am the overall of Baroda team .Then he stopped my practice showing his Dadagiri,” Hooda alleged in the letter as per Sportstar.
Hooda went on, "He is trying to pull me down all the time.He is threatening me how you will play for Baroda, I will see you. I have never seen such an unhealthy atmosphere in my cricketing career till date. I have represented at all levels of cricket from Baroda cricket Association only. Also, I’m playing IPL from last 7 years. I have got good records also in my cricketing career till date".
Lele said as per Sportstar that he has sought a report from the team. Baroda, in Elite Group C, are to kickstart their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign on Sunday against Uttarakhand.
