Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Score: TN, BAR Eye Final Glory

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final live score, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda latest updates: Skipper Karthik hasn't played a big knock but has been a stabilising influence in the middle-order during tricky run-chases. Shahrukh will be eager to impress talent scouts in what will effectively be his last chance before the IPL auctions next month.

18:35 (IST)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live score: Skipper Karthik hasn't played a big knock but has been a stabilising influence in the middle-order during tricky run-chases. Shahrukh will be eager to impress talent scouts in what will effectively be his last chance before the IPL auctions next month. 

18:32 (IST)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live score: Veteran K B Arun Karthik then played a beautiful knock of 89 against Rajasthan to take his state to the final. Opener N Jagadeesan (350 runs) tops the run-scorers list while his opening partner C Hari Nishaanth's form has tapered off after a bright start.

18:27 (IST)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live score: Tamil Nadu was also in a spot of bother in the quarterfinal against Himachal Pradesh but some big-hitting by Shahrukh Khan and a composed knock by Baba Aparajith saw them through.

18:23 (IST)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live score: Baroda's performance is more praiseworthy after their premier batsman Deepak Hooda stormed out after his differences with skipper Krunal Pandya, who also had to leave after his father's death.

18:20 (IST)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live score: Baroda, under their battle-hardened stand-in captain Kedar Devdhar, had won some one-sided matches but also a cliff-hanger against Haryana in the quarter-final where Vishnu Solanki hit a last-ball helicopter shot to win the match.

18:16 (IST)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live score: The Tamil Nadu side with right blend of youth and experience under Dinesh Karthik, has hardly looked in any sort of trouble since their group stage encounters with dominating victories while chasing.

18:13 (IST)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live score: A formidable Tamil Nadu team with oodles of experience in its rank and file will have a head-start over an unheralded Baroda which shrugged off the off-field controversies to set up a promising grand finale of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on Sunday.

Preview: Baroda and Tamil Nadu will clash in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament at the Motera here on Sunday. Both teams have strong batting line-ups. While Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan tops the runs chart this season with 350 runs at an average of 87.5, Baroda captain Kedar Devdhar is third in the list, just 17 behind with 333 runs at an average of 83.25. Opener C Hari Nishanth has scored 211 for Tamil Nadu although his form in the last few games has been a concern.

TN has some good batsmen in the middle with Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik and skipper Dinesh Karthik. Shahrukh Khan provides power-hitting towards the end. For Baroda, the key batsman apart from Devdhar would be Vishnu Solanki who has the ability to hit big. He has 218 runs and averages 54.5. While Devdhar provides a sedate start, the onus will be on Solanki and Kartik Kakade to provide the impetus in the latter half of the innings. Leg-spinner M Ashwin is TN's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps while medium-pacer M Mohammed has nine.

Pace bowler Sonu Yadav and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore have eight wickets each. Baroda, meanwhile will rely on their highest wickettaker, left-arm seamer Lukman Meriwala who has 14 wickets. He needs just three more to become the top wicket-taker in the tournament. Meriwala's opening partner right-arm pacer Atit Sheth has 10 wickets while left-arm spinner Ninad Rathva has nine wickets. The two teams have won the title previously -- Tamil Nadu in 2006-07 and Baroda in 2011-12 and 2013-14. Tamil Nadu were last year's finalists, losing to Karnataka in the final.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

