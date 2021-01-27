Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana vs Baroda Third quarter-final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana vs Baroda Live Streaming Online

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana vs Baroda Third quarter-final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana vs Baroda Live Streaming Online
Know when and where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana vs Baroda Third quarter-final Live Streaming
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 27, 2021, 10:42 AM IST
In the third quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana (HAR) will lock horns against Baroda (BRD) on Wednesday, January 27. The HAR vs BAR match will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, in Ahmedabad and is scheduled to start at 12 PM IST.
Both sides have topped their respective groups this season. Haryana have emerged as a consistent side in the ongoing edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. They managed to win all five of their league games. On the other side, Baroda have also had a similar run in the competition, as they too won all of their five games so far.
With plenty of match-winners in both squads, the upcoming encounter is expected to be an exciting game to watch for the viewers.
When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match start?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) third quarter finalmatch will be played on Wednesday, January 27.
Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) third quarter finalmatch will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.
When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match begin?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) third quarter finalmatch will begin at 12:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match?
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match onlne?
Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Haryana vs Baroda Playing XIs
Haryana Probable Playing XI: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Pramod Sharma (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma (C)
Baroda Probable Playing XI: Kedhar Devdhar, Smit Patel (WK), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Krunal Pandya (C), Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking