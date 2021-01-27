Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana vs Baroda Third quarter-final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana vs Baroda Live Streaming Online

Know when and where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana vs Baroda Third quarter-final Live Streaming

In the third quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana (HAR) will lock horns against Baroda (BRD) on Wednesday, January 27. The HAR vs BAR match will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, in Ahmedabad and is scheduled to start at 12 PM IST.

Both sides have topped their respective groups this season. Haryana have emerged as a consistent side in the ongoing edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. They managed to win all five of their league games. On the other side, Baroda have also had a similar run in the competition, as they too won all of their five games so far.

With plenty of match-winners in both squads, the upcoming encounter is expected to be an exciting game to watch for the viewers.

When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match start?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) third quarter finalmatch will be played on Wednesday, January 27.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) third quarter finalmatch will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match begin?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) third quarter finalmatch will begin at 12:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match?

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana (HAR) vs Baroda (BRD) match onlne?

Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Haryana vs Baroda Playing XIs

Haryana Probable Playing XI: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Pramod Sharma (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma (C)

Baroda Probable Playing XI: Kedhar Devdhar, Smit Patel (WK), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Krunal Pandya (C), Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade