Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mumbai's Campaign Ends; Bihar Notch Third Win

Domestic giants Mumbai crashed out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after suffering their third straight defeat — this time by eight wickets against Haryana in an Elite E Group league game, here on Friday. The loss meant Mumbai's campaign is over, although they still have two more games left in hand. As per the format of the tournament, the top ranked teams from each group (six groups in total) will qualify for the knock-out stage, along with the next two teams in Elite Groups A to E with the most points. So even if Mumbai win their last two games, they will only have eight points which will not be enough to make it to the knock-outs from Elite Group E as there are two other teams already with 12 points apart from current table-toppers Kerala.

Opting to bat at the BKC ground, Mumbai was bundled out for a meagre 143 with seasoned off-spinner Jayant Yadav (4/22) and right-arm medium pacer Arun Chaprana (3/22) doing bulk of the damage. For Mumbai, barring young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), the entire top-order faltered. Skipper Aditya Tare made 8, but the trio of Suryakumar Yadav (0), Siddhesh Lad (0) and Shivam Dube (0) failed to open their accounts.Reeling at 56 for 5, Sarfaraz Khan (30) and Atharva Ankolekar (37) played their parts but that wasn't enough to take Mumbai to a competitive score. Haryana then rode on Himanshu Rana's blazing unbeaten 75 off 53 balls to chase down the target without much fuss, despite being down 2 for 27 at one stage.

Rana, who hammered nine fours and three sixes, found an able partner in Shivam Chauhan (43 not out; 4x4s) as the two forged a match-winning 117-run stand for the third wicket to guide Haryana home with 14 balls to spare. Brief Scores: At BKC: Mumbai 143 all out (Atharva Ankolekar 37, Yashasvi Jaiswal 35; Jayant Yadav 4/22; Arun Chaprana 3/22) lost to Haryana 144/2 (Himanshu Rana 75 not out; Shivam Chauhan 43 not out; Arjun Tendulkar 1/34) by eight wickets.

At Wankhede Stadium: Delhi 212/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 77; Lalit Yadav 52 not out; S Sreesanth 2/46) lost to Kerala 218/4 (Robin Uthappa 91, Vishnu Vinod 71 not out; Lalit Yadav 1/33) by six wickets.

Bihar Win Third Successive Game

Chennai: Bihar defeated Meghalaya by six wickets for their third straight win in the Plate group of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Friday. Sent in to bat, the Meghalaya batsmen found the going tough against some tight bowling and could manage just 82 for 9 in 20 overs.

In other matches, Chandigarh outplayed Mizoram by 89 runs while there were wins for Manipur and Nagaland.Bihar is on top of the Plate group with 12 points from three matches followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland with 10 each. Brief scores: Meghalaya 89 for 9 in 20 overs (Anuj Raj 3/15) lost to Bihar 92 for 4 in 16 overs (Shasheem Rathour 33, Sakibul Gani 31 not out). Bihar: 4 points, Meghalaya: 0

