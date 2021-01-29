- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: PUN vs BRD, 2nd Semifinal Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Punjab vs Baroda Live Streaming Online
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: PUN vs BRD, 2nd Semifinal Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check PUN vs BRD match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 29, 2021, 7:59 PM IST
Punjab (PUN) vs Baroda (BRD), 2nd Semifinal | In the second semifinal of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Punjab and Baroda will fight it out for a place in the final. Both teams have been in terrific forms throughout the series, topping their respective groups without dropping a match.
Punjab carried their momentum in the first quarterfinal match, in which they defeated Karnataka by 9 wickets, after chasing down the target of 88 runs in just the 13th over. They are going to be tough to beat for any team.
Meanwhile, Baroda had a tough time in their quarterfinal match against Haryana. Although they lost just two wickets while chasing a target of 149 runs, they crossed the finishing line on the very last delivery of the match. It could just be the wake-up call they needed before facing an opponent as tough as Punjab.
The winner of the two will take on the winner of the first semifinal being played between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.
When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Punjab (PUN) vs Baroda (BRD) match start?
The match will be played on January 29 (Friday).
Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Punjab (PUN) vs Baroda (BRD) match be played?
The match will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.
What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Punjab (PUN) vs Baroda (BRD) match begin?
The match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Punjab (PUN) vs Baroda (BRD) match?
All matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 can be watched on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Punjab (PUN) vs Baroda (BRD) match?
All matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Punjab vs Baroda Playing XIs
Punjab Possible Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Mandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma
Baroda Possible Playing XI: Kedar Devdhar, Smit Patel (WK), Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Karthik Kakade, Babashafi Pathan, Vishnu Solanki, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking