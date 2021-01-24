- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, 2021Match Ended148/10(43.4) RR 3.39
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Sandeep Warrier Named in India Squad as Net Bowler, But There is a Problem
Kerala born Tamil Nadu pacer Sandeep Warrier is rapidly rising through the ranks and no surprises he has been picked as a net bowler in the Indian squad for the home series against England. But there is a slight problem.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 24, 2021, 11:07 AM IST
Kerala born Tamil Nadu pacer Sandeep Warrier is rapidly rising through the ranks and no surprises he has been picked as a net bowler in the Indian squad for the home series against England. But there is a slight problem. Warrier has been the ace bowler for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the team management understands letting him go could be a problem, a report in TOI claims.
ALSO READ - Brad Hogg Warns Removal of Virat Kohli as Skipper Will Destroy Team India’s Culture
Quote 1:“Tamil Nadu is currently in the knockouts of the competition in Ahmedabad and Warrier remains a key member of the side. We are keen to have him for the remainder of the tournament,” a TNCA source told TOI on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old had to enter Team India bio bubble and TNCA's reluctance may cause trouble. Although it has been learnt that TNCA has requested BCCI to allow the pacer to join the bubble a little late. “We are yet to hear from the BCCI but are hopeful that they will agree to our request. Warrier is already in a bio-bubble at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, and for him it will be a case of leaving one bio-bubble and entering another,” the source pointed out.
IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Predicts Most Expensive Buy in February Auction
The Highest Wicket Taker in IPL history
The team is stationed at Ahmedabad and if Tamil Nadu reaches Final of the tournament, which is on January 31, Warrier can only join the bubble by February 1. The first Test match between India and England begins on February 5.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
