Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: That We Produce Cricketers Who Play for India Shows How Well TN is Doing - Dinesh Karthik

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: That We Produce Cricketers Who Play for India Shows How Well TN is Doing - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik, now the senior statesman, says he wants to take Tamil Nadu cricket forward and develop talent while still hoping to play for India again.

  • IANS
  • Updated: January 31, 2021, 11:22 PM IST
Current India international and Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik's longevity came to the fore again as he led Tamil Nadu to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament title on Sunday, fourteen years after he led them to the inaugural title in 2006-07.

Tamil Nadu beat Punjab in the 2006-07 final and on Sunday hammered Baroda by seven wickets. They had lost the final last year to Karnataka.

Karthik, now the senior statesman, says he wants to take Tamil Nadu cricket forward and develop talent while still hoping to play for India again.

"You understand your cricket over a period of time, I am very keen on taking our state cricket forward and playing for the country is always on my mind," he said after the match.

Karthik said last year's loss in the final hurt but to see players from that squad make the Indian team makes him proud.

"It really hurt us last year. We played really good cricket and we have been pretty consistent throughout. Just the fact that there are players like Natarajan and Washington Sundar in the Indian team... those guys were around last year playing this tournament for us. Just to see those guys go there... I am sure there'll be few more going from here," he added.

"There have been so many good performances through the season. We are able to produce cricketers to play for the country, that's always a sign of a team doing well," he added.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

