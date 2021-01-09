Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Why Stage for IPL Hopefuls is Key to Indian Domestic Cricket Post Covid-19

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Why Stage for IPL Hopefuls is Key to Indian Domestic Cricket Post Covid-19
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will not only see players auditioning for an IPL contract but also set the blueprint for domestic cricket in the country in a post Covid-19 lockdown world.
- Shayne Dias
- Updated: January 9, 2021, 4:22 PM IST
The coronavirus pandemic affected sporting activities around the world and cricket in India was no exception. The Indian cricket team’s three-match ODI series against South Africa in March was called off due to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Days later, a nation-wide lockdown was put in place. It would not be until September that the BCCI was able to organise a tournament, with the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League taking place and the national team then heading to Australia for a full tour. Yet the beginning of the domestic cricket season remained on hold.
ALSO READ - IND vs AUS: Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Racially Abused at the SCG; India Lodge Official Complaint
Now after much to-ing and fro-ing, the 2020-21 domestic season is set to get underway on Sunday (January 10) with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, albeit in a different format more suited to the ‘new normal’.
38 teams will take part in the tournament across five different groups – five Elite and one Plate. The matches will be held in six venues - Alur (Bengaluru), Indore, Vadodara, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai will host the group stages with the knockouts set to be played at Ahmedabad.
In normal circumstances, this tournament can be the path for domestic players to land a lucrative contract in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). But in 2021, the SMA Trophy means so much more.
Roadmap to Ranji Trophy
As of now, there is every chance that India’s premier first-class domestic tournament the Ranji Trophy may not be held, with the truncated 2020-21 schedule consisting only of the SMA Trophy so far.
The tournament has not been officially called off but a decision on hosting future domestic tournaments will be made in conjunction with state associations after the group stages of the SMA Trophy.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is reportedly keen to conduct the Ranji Trophy and has said that all options must be explored to host the tournament. The Board will also likely to want to hold the Vijay Hazare Trophy – one-day domestic tournament – if possible.
Furthermore, the BCCI has stated that it will compensate domestic cricketers for matches that were lost due to the pandemic, but the level of compensation will be worked out only once the domestic calendar has been finalised.
Getting paid is one thing though; at the end of the day sportsmen want to play. But if the group stages of the SMA Trophy don’t go well for an organisational standpoint, the chances of any other domestic tournaments being held remain slim.
Implications on IPL 2021, T20 World Cup
There’s also the small fact that the 2021 edition of the IPL is set to take place in its usual calendar slot this year, meaning the turnover time between tournaments is less than before.
The dates for the 2021 player auction have yet to be confirmed but news reports suggest it will take place in the second week of February. Given the SMA Trophy concludes on January 31, cricketers will no doubt want to put their best foot forward in hopes of getting snapped up by an IPL franchise.
The IPL has in recent years seen quite a few cricketers get fast-tracked to the national side and even led to opportunities for players who previously would have spent their entire career consigned to the domestic circuit.
But wait, there’s more. India skipper Virat Kohli had said in January of last year that there could be a ‘surprise package’ inclusion in the squad for the T20 World Cup, and even name-checked Karnataka and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna as an example.
Quite a lot has changed since then – the 2020 edition of the tournament that was set for Australia has been postponed to 2022, with India hosting the 2021 edition as planned. But the prospect of being part of a World Cup on home soil – however slim – will add to the already-high stakes for the players.
Star-studded Affair
Domestic cricket is usually deprived of the more recognised Indian players due to the never-ending grind of the international calendar. However, that’s not quite the case this year.
A number of top internationals will be turning out for – and in some cases even leading – their domestic sides. Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining Delhi, with Ishant Sharma also set to turn out for the capital side.
Dinesh Karthik will be leading Tamil Nadu and Sanju Samson will head a strong Kerala team that also sees S Sreesanth make a comeback to cricket after a near seven-year absence.
Mumbai will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who had yet another stellar IPL season in 2020 and will consider himself unlucky to have not boarded the flight to Australia thereafter.
Yuzvendra Chahal will don Haryana colours. Suresh Raina will play for Uttar Pradesh despite having recently retired from international cricket, as will Bhuvneshwar Kumar. All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who has been a part of India’s T20I side in recent times, will lead Baroda.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: After Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Taken for Scans After Getting Hit on Left Thumb While Batting
Axar Patel will be captaining Gujarat, with Piyush Chawla also set to turn out for the state. Kedhar Jadahv, who played for India in the 2019 World Cup, is part of the Maharashtra squad.
All in all, the tournament is expected to be watched with baited breath by fans and administrators alike – both for the quality of cricket expected and the future course of the 2020-21 season.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking