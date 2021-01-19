Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Wrap: Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Baroda Storm into Quarters

- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Wrap: Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Baroda Storm into Quarters
Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Baroda on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy after winning their last league games and topping their respective groups.
- IANS
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 6:07 AM IST
While Punjab defeated Tripura by 22 runs in their last Elite Group A game, Baroda beat Gujarat by 12 runs in an Elite Group C game. In a late game, Tamil Nadu defeated Bengal by eight wickets in Elite Group B.
The remaining five quarter-final places will be decided on Tuesday.
Brief scores
Elite Group C at Vadodara
Maharashtra 117/9 in 20 overs (R Gaikwad 33, R Dhawan 3/22, P Jaiswal 2/18) lost to Himachal Pradesh 121/6 in 18.5 overs (R Dhawan 61 not out).
Uttarakhand 167/8 in 20 overs (J Bista 92, K Chandela 25, S Majumdar 3/25) tied with Chhattisgarh 167/9 in 20 overs (V Kushwah 37, AJ Mandal 29). Chhattisgarh won in Super Over.
Baroda 176/4 in 20 overs (V Solanki 59 not out, S Patel 34, A Patel 2/13) beat Gujarat 164/9 in 20 overs (A Patel 36, R Patel 29, B Bhatt 2/28).
Elite Group B at Kolkata
Assam 148/5 in 20 overs (R Parag 42, Rajjakuddin 32) lost to Odisha 154/6 in 19 overs (S Senapati 64, P Das 2/19)
Hyderabad 139/8 in 20 overs (Sandeep 37, V Tiwari 3/25, V Singh 3/36) tied with Jharkhand 139/9 in 20 overs (A Roy 28 not out, AD Goud 4/22). Jharkhand won in Super Over.
Bengal 163/8 in 20 overs (K Ahmed 63 not out, Aparajith 2/20) lost to Tamil Nadu 167/2 in 18 overs (N Jagadeesan 71 not out, D Karthik 47 not out)
Elite Group A at Alur
Uttar Pradesh 132/8 in 20 overs (K Sharma 41, P Dubey 3/15, J Suchith 3/21) lost to Karnataka 136/5 in 19.3 overs (S Gopal 47 not out, D Padikkal 34, K Sharma 2/23)
Punjab 183/3 in 20 overs (Mandeep Singh 99 not out, Gurkeerat Singh 63) beat Tripura 161/4 in 20 overs (Milind Kumar 64 not out, Udiyan Bose 50)
Railways 133/9 in 20 overs (M Devdhar 57, P Singh 42, U Malik 3/24) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 135/3 (S Raina 48, A Samad 39).
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking