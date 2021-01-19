CRICKETNEXT

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Wrap: Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Baroda Storm into Quarters

Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Baroda on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy after winning their last league games and topping their respective groups.

  • IANS
  • Updated: January 19, 2021, 6:07 AM IST
While Punjab defeated Tripura by 22 runs in their last Elite Group A game, Baroda beat Gujarat by 12 runs in an Elite Group C game. In a late game, Tamil Nadu defeated Bengal by eight wickets in Elite Group B.

The remaining five quarter-final places will be decided on Tuesday.

Brief scores

Elite Group C at Vadodara

Maharashtra 117/9 in 20 overs (R Gaikwad 33, R Dhawan 3/22, P Jaiswal 2/18) lost to Himachal Pradesh 121/6 in 18.5 overs (R Dhawan 61 not out).

Uttarakhand 167/8 in 20 overs (J Bista 92, K Chandela 25, S Majumdar 3/25) tied with Chhattisgarh 167/9 in 20 overs (V Kushwah 37, AJ Mandal 29). Chhattisgarh won in Super Over.

Baroda 176/4 in 20 overs (V Solanki 59 not out, S Patel 34, A Patel 2/13) beat Gujarat 164/9 in 20 overs (A Patel 36, R Patel 29, B Bhatt 2/28).

Elite Group B at Kolkata

Assam 148/5 in 20 overs (R Parag 42, Rajjakuddin 32) lost to Odisha 154/6 in 19 overs (S Senapati 64, P Das 2/19)

Hyderabad 139/8 in 20 overs (Sandeep 37, V Tiwari 3/25, V Singh 3/36) tied with Jharkhand 139/9 in 20 overs (A Roy 28 not out, AD Goud 4/22). Jharkhand won in Super Over.

Bengal 163/8 in 20 overs (K Ahmed 63 not out, Aparajith 2/20) lost to Tamil Nadu 167/2 in 18 overs (N Jagadeesan 71 not out, D Karthik 47 not out)

Elite Group A at Alur

Uttar Pradesh 132/8 in 20 overs (K Sharma 41, P Dubey 3/15, J Suchith 3/21) lost to Karnataka 136/5 in 19.3 overs (S Gopal 47 not out, D Padikkal 34, K Sharma 2/23)

Punjab 183/3 in 20 overs (Mandeep Singh 99 not out, Gurkeerat Singh 63) beat Tripura 161/4 in 20 overs (Milind Kumar 64 not out, Udiyan Bose 50)

Railways 133/9 in 20 overs (M Devdhar 57, P Singh 42, U Malik 3/24) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 135/3 (S Raina 48, A Samad 39).

